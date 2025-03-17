Alex Pereira is facing shock cheating accusations after Magomed Ankalaev's coach alleged he used 'ointment' during the UFC 313 main event earlier this month.

More than a week after Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion’s coach has made an accusation against his opponent. The Russian emerged victorious over the Brazilian in the main event on the 8th of March, ending his reign as the 205-pound champion.

Despite the 37-year-old starting strong in a tightly contested battle and fending off 12 takedown attempts, Pereira was gradually outmatched by Ankalaev’s powerful counter-punches and versatile skillset, ultimately losing via unanimous decision 49-46, 48-47, 48-47.

Following the result, Pereira and Ankalaev exchanged pleasantries and left the Octagon without animosity after a tense build-up. However, Ankalaev’s team have reignited the friction by making some unusual claims after their title bout.

Magomed Ankalaev's Team's Accusations Against Alex Pereira

Ankalaev's coach has said Pereira had a gel-like substance on him