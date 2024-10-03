This Saturday at Delta Center, Salt Lake City in Utah, UFC fans will be treated to another great pay-per-view event featuring the biggest star in the sport, Alex Pereira, putting his title on the line for the third time in 2024. After swiftly getting past Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka in just two months, the champ-champ is looking to make it look easy once more against Khalil Rountree.

Fight week welcomes all sorts of activities, and for UFC 307, a grip test was given to the main event fighters. Check out below to see who notched the higher score, and what the fans think of these numbers.

Related Alex Pereira Reveals His Next Move Amid Du Plessis, Aspinall Rumours Alex Pereira reveals his next move amid Dricus du Plessis and Tom Aspinall rumours, per UFC news.

Alex Pereira vs Khalil Rountree

The two light-heavyweights are already competing

In MMA, grip strength is an undervalued attribute. There are several instances where a strong grip can be the difference between a win or a loss. For a grappler, being able to keep the hands locked on a double-leg takedown or body lock, is essential to finish the technique. In striking, having a great grip can help with a Muay Thai plum. Finally, the most obvious advantage of having vice-grip-like hand strength is the direct correlation to punching power.

GIVEMESPORT’s Key Statistic: Pereira and Rountree have a combined 18 knockouts in 24 victories (75%)

Now, to the test. While being filmed, the two headlining fighters grabbed hold of an electronic grip strength tester. Both competitive men made valiant efforts. See the results below:

Fans React To Grip Strength Challenge

The fight community was locked in to this unique test

This clever fan said that they should test the grip strength of Pereira’s left hand:

Of course, Pereira’s left hook is one of the most devastating weapons in all of combat sports practices, as first seen in his kickboxing career and now MMA:

Back to the comments, another X.com user felt like the two-division champion didn’t put forth his strongest efforts:

Looking past technique, this UFC fan couldn’t look past the higher number that Rountree recorded over his counterpart:

And finally, a little cheekiness... This MMA enthusiast said there is a reason why Rountree’s reading was higher than Pereira’s:

All fun and games aside, the real challenge takes place in the UFC 307 main event on Saturday, when the heavy-handed strikers will meet in the center of the octagon:

By accepting a fight against the threatening Rountree, Pereira once again is showing why he’s such a warrior, as he could have pursued a safer fight against a different light-heavyweight, or a big-money fight against an elite heavyweight, but, this is part of what makes his UFC tenure so special – fighting any and all comers.