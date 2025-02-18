The contrast between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's preparations ahead of their crucial UFC 313 light heavyweight championship clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, the 8th of March couldn't be clearer, as noted by UFC commentator and former two-weight UFC champion Dan Cormier.

A Brazilian striker, Pereira has lit up the UFC since joining the market-leading MMA promotion in 2021, and winning the UFC middleweight championship in just his fourth UFC fight. Within seven UFC fights, he'd won the UFC light heavyweight championship — and it's a title he still has in his possession as he's defended it three times.

Against Dagestan fighter Ankalaev, he'll put the UFC championship on the line once again but, this time, it'll likely be for the toughest test of his entire career as Ankalaev has beaten Aleksandar Rakic, Johnny Walker, and Anthony Smith, among others.

As Cormier noted in a recent edition of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Ankalaev may also be more dialed into the Pereira fight than the champ is, with the highly-anticipated bout scheduled for little more than two weeks' time.

Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev's pro MMA records (as of 18/02/25) Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev Fights 14 22 Wins 12 19 Losses 2 1 Draws 0 1 No contests 0 1

Alex Pereira May Lack Focus Ahead of UFC 313

That's according to Dan Cormier, who hinted at that possibility on a podcast