Highlights Alex Pereira is ready to take on Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight title, showing confidence in his abilities.

Pereira is not interested in fighting for an interim title, emphasising a focus on the main heavyweight championship belt.

Despite injuries, Pereira is determined to return to the Octagon in December and continue his successful MMA career.

Alex Pereira has taken to his YouTube channel to officially call out UFC heavyweights Jon Jones and/or Tom Aspinall for the belt, despite also mentioning that challenging for the interim title does not interest him.

Pereira, who recently defeated Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 to retain his light heavyweight title, brought his record to 11-2 in his MMA career. Since moving to light heavyweight, he has an impressive 4-0 record, including victories over Prochazka for the vacant title last year.

The Brazilian fighter said on his YouTube channel: “If it’s Jon Jones, if it’s Aspinall, it doesn’t matter. I have to get straight to the point, you know? Straight to the belt. It’s a good fight for me, so I’ll be well-prepared for him and for anyone. Refreshed. Many people try to promote themselves by wanting to shrink me by saying they’re going to knock me out, saying they’re going to submit me, saying they’re going to hold me back."

Alex Pereira Not Interested in Interim Heavyweight Title

Pereira will only be interested in fighting Aspinall if he becomes the world heavyweight champion and, at this moment, it does not interest him as he is the interim champion in the absence of Jones, who is still recovering from injury.

The 37-year-old reassured his followers of his respect for the interim champion despite not currently being interested in a bout with him, saying: "It doesn't interest me at the moment to fight him. It doesn't make sense to dispute the interim belt. I am not belittling him. I respect him a lot. I think he is an incredible athlete, a guy who is very dangerous, technical. I'm just talking about disputing an interim belt. There is no point for me."

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 13/07/24) 13 fights 11 wins 2 losses By knockout 9 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

The UFC Heavyweight Division

He also called out 36-year-old Jon Jones, who only moved up to heavyweight last year and has since defeated Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285. Jones had spent his entire career at light heavyweight until then.

Jones was set to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November before pulling out due to a torn pectoral tendon and has been recovering since. Instead of said fight at UFC 295, Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight title that Poatan is currently not interested in.

Currently, the two fighters called out by Pereira are not deemed to meet the requirements set out by him. Jones is currently suffering from an injury and Aspinall does not hold the world heavyweight title proper. Pereira, however, is currently recovering from an injury of his own. He broke two of his toes despite fighting twice this year, in April and June respectively, with a target of returning to the Octagon this December.