UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira miraculously decided to change his UFC 303 game plan just moments before facing Jiri Prochazka.

Round one started with 'Poatan' on the front foot, while the challenger had his moments. Towards the back end of the opening five minutes, Pereira attempted several low kicks before detonating a jaw-dropping left hook and dropping the Czech fighter badly.

While Prochazka looked like he wanted to tempt Pereira to the canvas, the bell sounded and the challenger was on wobbly legs as he went back to his corner.

The challenger clearly didn't recover as, just seconds into the second round, Pereira landed a picture-perfect head kick - dropping Prochazka once again.

'Poatan' then proceeded to pour on some ground and pound before the referee waved off the fight just 13 seconds into the second round.

However, the fight could've played out differently had Pereira not decided to change his approach for the rematch with Prochazka on fight night.

Pereira's Team Made the Note to Add the Head Kick

It certainly paid dividends

Ahead of the blockbuster rematch between the two MMA stars, footage uploaded to Prochazka's official Instagram account showed him warming up. The footage exhibits the Czech fighter dropping his hands after every calf kick check.

Pereira's team were quick to see the clip and opted to make a slight adjustment to their plan ahead of the fight. Speaking after the event, 'Poatan's' coach, Plinio Cruz, revealed the changes the team made just moments before they made the walk to the Octagon.

"I'm hearing rumours that you guys saw something in the warm up videos that got posted on Instagram right before the fight," a reporter asked Cruz.

"Yeah, man. Be careful what you post before your fights, alright," Cruz said. "We were browsing on Instagram and I saw somebody post the video of us dancing in the warm up and Jiri getting ready. The way that he was doing, what he assumed was the correct blocks for the calf kicks, was wrong.

"I showed that to Alex and I said 'let me see the video again,' he goes 'when he's doing this, he's putting his hands down, I'm gonna kick this guy in the head'.''

The switch in game plan paid dividends after the Brazilian landed the perfect kick just seconds into the second round - which was the beginning of the end for Prochazka.

Pereira Checks Up on Prochazka After UFC 303 Main Event

The power of the head kick was brutal

As the challenger found his bearings after suffering a knockout, referee Herb Dean as well as a few UFC doctors helped Prochazka get back up to his feet.

However, that looked like it was the wrong move to make as the Czech was wobbling and appeared unable to stand for a prolonged period of time.

With Prochazka struggling to get back to his corner, footage shows Pereira heading over twice to the challenger to check in and make sure he's ok.

The Brazilian showed his true colours in the classy act as he appeared slightly concerned for his opponent following the brutal finish.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Pereira sent a heartfelt message to Prochazka following their epic UFC 303 main event.

“I know he talks a lot about spirituality. Just so he knows, the same god that blessed us is the one that protects us. I pray a lot for him and for me to be well after this fight.”