This past weekend at UFC 313, Alex Pereira lost his UFC light heavyweight title via unanimous decision to Magomed Ankalaev. The Brazilian's performance was somewhat uncharacteristic compared to what we have seen from him typically in the UFC, as he wasn't aggressive at all and extremely inactive in the striking department, which is something that many MMA fans thought they would never say about 'Poatan.'

Despite being defeated pretty conclusively, the one saving grace for Pereira is that although he was dominated at times during the fight, he didn't take that much damage, which means that there is a good chance he can stick to the very active schedule he has adopted over the last few years when he can fight up to four times a year. It seems he plans on sticking to that schedule as well, as just days after losing his belt, the Brazilian has revealed that he is already in talks for his next fight.

Alex Pereira Already In Talks For Rematch vs Magomed Ankalaev

Despite losing his UFC light heavyweight title just days ago, 'Poatan' is already in talks for his Octagon return