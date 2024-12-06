The story that has completely dominated the MMA media for the second half of 2024 is the saga between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, and, more specifically, Jones' apparent disinterest in fighting the rightful No.1 contender for his UFC heavyweight title.

Instead of wanting to face the Brit, Jones has been trying his best to convince both MMA fans and media that the fight which everybody wants to see him in is against the current UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. This is against Dana White who has begun hyping a fight between 'Bones' and Aspinall as the biggest in UFC history.

This suggests the UFC have no interest in a fight between Jones and Pereira as things currently stand. And, even with a career-high payday at his feet, Pereira also believes that Jones must unify the heavyweight championship against Aspinall before they can swap slugs in the Octagon.

Alex Pereira Says Jon Jones Needs to Fight Tom Aspinall

'Poatan' believes Jones must get through the Brit before they can fight

Alex Pereira may have just shattered Jon Jones' dreams of fighting him rather than facing Tom Aspinall in a huge unification bout for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

During the week leading up to the first defense of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in November at UFC 309, Jones was faced with countless questions regarding a potential fight against Aspinall. The 37-year-old veteran was clearly getting riled up by the amount of Aspinall-related questions he was getting asked, so much so he actually refused to sit down with British media for an interview days before his fight against Miocic.

Jones has been clearly hoping to fight Pereira next. However, the latter's comments at last night's annual MMA Awards may have shattered that hope.

Speaking to media at the MMA Awards last night, Pereira said the following:

“[Jones] has to go through Aspinall first."

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 6.12.24) 14 Fights 12 Wins 2 Losses By Knockout 10 1 By Submission 0 1 By Decision 2 0

Alex Pereira Believes Fight Against Jon Jones is "Inevitable"

'Poatan' has called for Jones to face Aspinall first but insists the fight remains on the cards

Despite stating that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall must happen, Alex Pereira fully believes that if Jones can get through the Brit, he will get what he wants and the fight will be "inevitable."

"That’s his next challenge, but I think if he passes Tom Aspinall then it’s going to be inevitable.”

A fight between Pereira and Jones would without doubt be one of the biggest fights in UFC history and not many people will dispute that, however, as many fans and Dana White are saying, Jones vs Aspinall must happen first.