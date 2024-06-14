Highlights UFC champion Alex Pereira has acknowledged the risk associated with his short-notice fight against Jiri Prochazka.

The Brazilian is scheduled to face Prochazka at UFC 303 and will serve as the main event after Conor McGregor pulled out of his clash with Michael Chandler.

As well as Pereira vs Prochazka, Dana White also announced two other blockbuster fights for the card.

However, Pereira and Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event.

However, Pereira and Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event. The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 back in April, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

Soon after his recent showdown with 'Sweet Dreams,' Pereira announced on social media that he suffered a broken toe during his camp for the title fight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira landed 24 out of 30 significant strikes against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Prochazka himself also fought at UFC 300 - defeating Aleksandar Rakic via a second-round TKO in a back-and-forth contest in Las Vegas.

Both 'Poatan' and Prochazka are already familiar with each other. The pair went toe-to-toe back in New York in November 2023 for the then-vacant title. Pereira went on to secure a sensational TKO victory in the second round. That said, the intimidating Czech fighter will now look to get his revenge in the rematch and will be confident following his recent performance against Rakic.

Pereira Explains Accepting Short Notice Fight

The Brazilian will be looking to successfully defend his belt for a second time

Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, 'Poatan' has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The 36-year-old became a UFC champion in just his fourth fight in the organisation, knocking out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 back in 2022.

He has since moved up a weight division and struck gold in the 205-pound division after knocking out Prochazka in the first encounter.

That said, the Czech Republic native had his moments in the first round and had Pereira backpedalling at times. Taking the Prochazka fight on such short notice is a huge risk, but 'Poatan' is aware of the threat that his opponent possesses and has recently taken to social media to voice faith in his abilities.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN! “This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”

Dana White Announces Two Other Fights For UFC 303

An epic featherweight fight will serve as the co-main event

As well as the new main event for UFC 303, Dana White also announced a new co-main event for the card - a featherweight match-up between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopez.

Ortega comes into the contest off the back of a stunning win against Yair Rodriguez in February. Lopes has emerged as a real breakout star this year and announced himself as a top contender at featherweight with his first-round knockout win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300.

This showdown will take place instead of the scheduled bout between former light heavyweight champion Hill and Carlos Ulberg. 'Sweet Dreams' is no longer scheduled to fight due to a knee injury.

Ulberg will remain on the card, and stepping up on short notice is none other than former light-heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith - who's fresh off a victory over Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 in Brazil.

Following the new additions, UFC 303 is as follows:

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Carlos Ulberg vs. Anthony Smith

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Payton Talbott vs. Yais Ghemmouri

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva