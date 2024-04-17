Highlights Alex Pereira's impressive victory at UFC 300 showcased his dedication and toughness, fighting through a broken toe to defend his light heavyweight title.

The Brazilian champ showed true grit during the fight as well, waving off a low blow and finishing the job with a first-round knockout.

Despite his desire to fight at UFC 301 in Rio, a broken toe sustained during camp has thwarted his plans for a quick turnaround.

At UFC 300, Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill with a first-round knockout, having waved away a low blow merely moments earlier. Feeling like he hadn't been put through his paces enough, the Brazilian then declared his interest in fighting at UFC 301, which will come from Rio de Janiero in just a few weeks' time. Sadly, for Poatan, however, this won't be possible, having announced he suffered a broken toe during his camp for the recent light heavyweight title bout, with him posting the gruesome footage the moment the injury occurred on his Instagram account.

It was a decisive victory for Pereira at UFC 300, finishing his job within three minutes of the first round. Having waved away an early groin kick from Hill, Poatan signalled his intent to referee Herb Dean that he just wanted to fight, and fight he did, as merely moments afterwards, it was a left hook that dropped Hill, before Pereira finished the job on the canvas with some heavy punches.

It is evident that Pereira was willing to do anything it took to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight championship. Waving away an early groin kick and fighting with a broken toe, the champ is as dedicated and tough as they come. Something that can be backed up when watching the footage posted to the Brazilian's Instagram page the moment the injury occurred.

Alex Pereira's Injury Before UFC 300

The light heavyweight champion suffered a broken toe TWO WEEKS before fight night

In a video dated the 29th of March, Poatan can be seen sparring with his partner. He delivers a simple and soft kick with his right foot to his opponent, before calmly turning around and declaring he had broken his toe. The footage then proceeds to show the magnitude of Pereira's pain threshold, as the light heavyweight champion instructs his team on how to try to fix the injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has a takedown accuracy of 100% in his UFC career.

An evidently broken pinky toe on his right foot, Pereira has them rotate it, pull it back and forth, he has them do anything they can just to simmer the pain. It is pretty gruesome footage, but also very revealing, giving fans an insight into just how badly Poatan wanted this fight. He wasn't going to let an injury ruin his plans and he wanted it to be fixed right away as if nothing happened, the mindset of a true fighting champion.

Alex Pereira Wanted UFC 301 Fight

The event is being held in Brazil, but Dana White has dashed any hope for Pereira's homecoming

Close

The Sao Paulo native will be disappointed, however, having declared his interest in fighting at UFC 301. Pereira felt he had trained hard enough, and the fight maybe wasn't as taxing as he thought it would be, that he could potentially go on to fight in Rio de Janiero in just three weeks' time, plans Dana White had to sadly squash at the UFC 300 press conference.

“I just found out when I went up in the Octagon because I saw [Pereira] messing around with his foot, he broke his toe two weeks ago. He fought tonight with a broken toe, ... he was like, ‘I ain’t losing this opportunity for a f******pinky toe.’”

When it was Pereira's turn to speak to the media, he reiterated the idea that he wasn't going to let a simple broken toe get in his way.

“It’s not something that I was going to pull out of the fight. I had to push through. It happened in the moment of my camp that I had to be slowing down my training, so I had to just push through.”

So, with the dream of fighting at UFC 301 and in Brazil out of the window, it is unknown what Alex Pereira's next move will be, although there are rumblings he could step up to heavyweight and fight Tom Aspinall, something Aspinall himself teased over on his Instagram.

Key statistic sourced from UFC Stats.