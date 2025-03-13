At UFC 313, Alex Pereira's 16-month-long reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion came to an end. 'Poatan' was defeated via unanimous decision by Magomed Ankalaev, who utilised his grappling against the cage to frustrate the Brazilian and neutralise his threat on the feet due to fears of the takedown.

Pereira's loss pretty much put an end to any hopes of him moving up to the heavyweight division anytime soon, especially in a fight against Jon Jones for the title, and even though Pereira himself and a lot of fans wanted a heavyweight move, UFC legend and commentator, Daniel Cormier believes that his performance at UFC 313 gave us a good idea of what 'Poatan' may look like at heavyweight. 'DC' has even suggested that Pereira may have "maxed out the weight he can go up."

Related Paddy Pimblett Targets His Toughest UFC Challenge Yet Paddy Pimblett, possibly looking past Michael Chandler, targets his next toughest challenge.

Daniel Cormier Believes Alex Pereira May Have Peaked

'DC' spoke about Pereira's loss to Ankalaev and suggested his performance could be what a heavyweight move would look like