Alex Pereira hit his sparring partner so cleanly that it seemingly brought an immediate end to the session, as the other fighter turned his back on the session as if he'd had enough.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is in the running for the male UFC Fighter of the Year thanks to three victories in 2024 that have seen him knock Jamahal Hill out in the first round at UFC 300, finish Jiri Prochazka with a head kick and punches in two rounds at UFC 303, before stopping Khalil Rountree in the fourth with punches at UFC 307. His only real competition for one of the year's top honors is Ilia Topuria, who knocked out two pound-for-pound stalwarts in back-to-back bouts, having toppled Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway with apparent ease.

Alex Pereira's pro MMA record (as of 29/12/2024) Fights 14 Wins 12 Finishes 10 KOs Losses 2 Draws 0

Now, it seems Pereira is doing to his training partners what he's been doing to the rest of the UFC roster.

Alex Pereira Makes Training Partner Reconsider Sparring

Pereira landed a clean punch which made his sparring partner turn his back