Alex Pereira takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in Las Vegas this weekend, and ahead of the hotly-anticipated fight, the pair got together for the customary pre-fight press conference.

Pereira, 37, will attempt to make a fourth consecutive defence of his 205-pound belt, while Ankalaev, 32, looks to extend his 13-fight unbeaten streak by capturing gold for the first time.

Ahead of the fight, the two light heavyweights took questions from the media, and it was one question in particular from a Russian reporter that seemingly rubbed Pereira up the wrong way, and his ice-cold reaction to the comment has since been shared on social media platform, X.

Alex Pereira's Previous Job Mentioned During Presser

The Russian reporter asked Magomed Ankalaev if he'll send Pereira back to working in the tyre shop

The awkward moment during the conference emerged when a reporter decided to bring up Pereira's previous job, asking his opponent on Saturday night: "If you (Ankalaev) absolutely dominate Alex in this fight, do you think you will send him back working in the tyre shop?"

The response of the two fighters to the question could not have been more different. Ankalaev smiled and chuckled, while Pereira gave an ice-cold, death stare, as if he couldn't believe the reporter had dared to ask it. It was as if, with the look on his face, the Brazilian was daring the reporter to meet him outside after the conference!

Alex Pereira's Past Before UFC

