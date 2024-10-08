Alex Pereira overcame a knockdown and had surrendered the opening rounds before turning the tide on UFC 307 opponent Khalil Rountree on Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. With Rountree gassing, and Pereira surging, it was only a matter of time before the fight finished violently. With Pereira's arm raised, 'Poatan' had done it again.

Not everyone, though, was left impressed. A former kickboxing rival of Pereira's called Artem Vakhitov, who fights in Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday with the hope of becoming a UFC fighter himself, is one of those people. Vakhitov even suggested there's one area in Pereira's game in particular that is overrated.

Alex Pereira's Striking Isn't All That

That's according to an old kickboxing rival of his Artem Vakhitov

The 37-year-old Pereira only made his UFC debut in 2021 but in almost three years he's beaten Israel Adesanya, won the UFC middleweight championship, beaten Jiri Prochazka twice, won the UFC light heavyweight championship, and defended that title three times.

Pereira now has as many defenses of a UFC title as Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet the Brazilian has done that in a six-month spell as a two-weight champ. Yes, the fight veteran deserves his accolades — especially after entering MMA late, after a successful kickboxing career in Glory in which he won the organization's middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

While he was at Glory, Pereira fought two fights with Vakhitov — winning by split decision in 2021 before a majority decision loss in the rematch.

Vakhitov has been following his career since, and doesn't think he's as good as everyone's been saying.

“I don’t think that he’s really good and the best striker because to have just one good punch, it doesn’t mean you’re a really good striker," Vakhitov told Submission Radio recently.

"A real striker is someone who has a lot of combinations, very different opportunities. He’s just taught well: one punch and deliver in it. But it doesn’t mean having good distance and timing and other stuff. So I think he’s not a really good striker because of it."

Dana White's Contender Series Returns Tuesday

All eyes will be on Vakhitov after his latest statements

It is the penultimate episode of the eighth season of Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday at the Apex in Las Vegas. The show, so far, has been a success as White has handed out 33 contracts to aspiring MMA stars. With only two episodes left this year to impress White, the race is on to earn a spot on the full UFC roster.

Vakhitov will be one of those fighters. And the Russian will surely be looking to put on a show, so that his words on Pereira don't come back to bite him.

Contract winners from Season Eight so far:

NAME

WEIGHT CLASS

Mansur Abdul-Walik

Middleweight

Bruno Lopes

Light Heavyweight

Jose Degaldo

Featherweight

Lone'er Kavanagh

Flyweight

Andreas Berg Gustafsson

Welterweight

Rizvan Kuniev

Heavyweight

Cortavious Romious

Bantamweight

Cody Haddon

Bantamweight

Andrey Pulyaev

Middleweight

Bogdan Grad

Featherweight

Marco Tulio

Middleweight

Malcolm Wellmaker

Bantamweight

Ko Seok-hyun

Welterweight

Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos

Middleweight

Austin Bashi

Featherweight

Yuneisy Duben

Women's Flyweight

Quillan Salkilld

Lightweight

Navajo Stirling

Light Heavyweight

Josias Musasa

Bantamweight

Nicolle Caliari

Women's Flyweight

Elijah Smith

Bantamweight

Talisson Teixeira

Heavyweight

Ateba Abega Gautier

Middleweight

Ahmad Sohail Hassanzada

Lightweight

Alexia Thainara

Women's Strawweight

Kevin Vallejos

Featherweight

Kevin Christian

Light Heavyweight

Daniel Frunza

Welterweight

Danylo Voievodkin

Heavyweight

Jacobe Smith

Welterweight

Torrez Finney

Middleweight

David Martinez

Bantamweight

Alberto Montes

Featherweight

Diyar Nurgozhay

Light Heavyweight
