UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was involved in a heated confrontation with former opponent Jamahal Hill at the UFC's Performance Institute last night.

In a video which circulated online, the pair could be heard exchanging verbal barbs, with Pereira responding to Hill by pointing out that they weren't on Twitter anymore. The Brazilian's coach stepped in between the two men, preventing it from escalating any further to a physical incident, but not before Pereira threw a pair of gloves at Hill, challenging him to a fight.

With tensions rising between both men outside the cage, they appear to be on a collision course for a rematch of their UFC 300 showdown for the title.

Jamahal Hill Wants Alex Pereira Rematch

There's still bad blood between the pair

Hill and Pereira clashed at UFC 300, with the Brazilian emerging victorious from his title defence on the night. The current champion scored a first-round knockout over the American, of which he has four victories coming in the first round of fights over his record of 12-2.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/12/24 14 fights 12 wins 2 losses By knockout 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2

Since that loss, Hill has been vocal towards his former opponent, part of Pereira's remarks stating "not on Twitter now" when the two didn't seem to be set to be in such a heated confrontation at the beginning of the footage. The American attracted some viral attention during the champion's last defence against Khalil Rountree as well. Pereira took a knockout victory in the fourth round of that one, with Hill being seen yawning at cageside. This provoked a response from the Brazilian in the PI confrontation, stating that the former challenger was still sleeping, perhaps an insinuation of the knockout he scored over him in their last cage meeting.

While Pereira does not have anyone lined up in front of him next, Hill has staked his case for a second chance at the title. He is currently preparing for his next opponent, Jiri Prochazka, at UFC 311, with the champion's social media war with his former challenger seeing him hint at offering a second title fight if he emerges victorious. Prochazka was the former champion before vacating for Hill, who was booked to face Pereira at a week's notice. The Brazilian has also been involved in the controversial back-and-forth between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, with the former stating he would prefer to fight Pereira instead of the Brit.

Alex Pereira Wins UFC Fighter of the Year

It's been a remarkable rise for Poatan in 2024