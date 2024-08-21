There are still a few steps to go before we can truly fantasize about a mega-fight between current UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and an elite heavyweight fighter, but the path is becoming clearer by the day. This potential dream matchup would be one of the greatest spectacles we’ve ever seen because there has never been a three-division champion in UFC history.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, rising UFC middleweight contender, Caio Borralho, talked about his upcoming fight this weekend against former title challenger Jared Cannonier as well his thoughts on fellow Brazil compatriot and UFC champion, Alex Pereira, facing interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

And Borralho is confident that Poatan’s power will translate to the bigger weight-class, tipping his compatriot to knockout the Brit.

“I think he can become [UFC heavyweight champion] just because of his power.

He continued: "He can knock out anyone in the world with these small gloves. And every fight begins on the feet. And actually he’s getting better at his ground game. … I’m not saying easy road, but he got the right opponents just to face Israel Adesanya, and get the win against Israel. He go up to the light-heavyweight division. He faced the former champion Jan Blachowicz got the win.

"I think he’s doing a great job. I think he can be the next heavyweight champion."

"We just need to see how the other guys gonna behave fighting him. Just say he fights Tom Aspinall. Tom Aspinall has good takedowns, good ground game -- a black belt in jiu-jitsu. But I don’t think he takedown anyone in the heavyweight [division], he only knock guys out.

"For sure he can knock Alex out, but definitely Alex can knock him out too. Let’s see what the future holds."

UFC Heavyweight Championship Picture

If all goes to plan Q4 of 2024 will reveal what’s the next UFC heavyweight title fight

The ongoing saga surrounding the UFC’s heavyweight division will become more sorted over the next couple of months. Current UFC light-heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, who has announced his desire to compete at heavyweight, is defending his 205-pound title at UFC 307 in October in a matchup against Khalil Rountree.

The challenger is a talented fighter, but his return from a PED suspension straight into a title fight is questionable. The following month at UFC 309, Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will finally meet for the undisputed title. Recent winner Tom Aspinall is waiting to be thrown into the fire once the title picture sorts itself out. Two elite fighters will emerge from the combination of Pereira, Aspinall and Jones/Miocic.

Dana White Has Jon Jones Atop UFC Pound-For-Pound List

The UFC frontman has been promoting the heck out of Jones ahead of his next fight

P4P Rank Athlete Name MMA Record UFC wins Finishes #1 Islam Makhachev 26-1 14 5 KO, 12 SUB #2 Alex Pereira 11-2 8 9 KO #3 Jon Jones 27-1-1 21 10 KO, 7 SUB #4 Ilia Topuria 15-0 7 5 KO, 8 SUB #5 Belal Muhammad 24-3 15 5 KO, 1 SUB

Back in June, after UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev continued his impressive run with a dominant win over Dustin Poirier, UFC CEO Dana White disagreed with media members and said he believes Jones is still the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter on his roster despite the other champion’s activeness:

The same quarrel with the media happened at the next pay-per-view event when Pereira demolished Jiri Prochazka for a second time, and again, White stated Jones claim to the P4P throne:

This debate may soon come to a head next year if Pereira and Jones keep winning. The fight between the two (potential) champions would be nothing short of magnificent hype in the lead up.