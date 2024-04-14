Highlights Alex Pereira proved why he was the favourite at UFC 300, knocking out Jamahal Hill with one clean shot.

The fight took a while to heat up, but when Pereira unleashed, it was game over for Hill.

Despite a moment of confusion with an apparent low blow, Pereira waved away official Herb Dean and finished the fight strong.

Alex Pereira needed just a few minutes to knock out and defeat Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in Las Vegas, Nevada, knocking him down with one clean shot before unloading a barrage of punches on him while unconcious on his back on the mat.

Going into the fight, the Brazilian was the favourite, and he showed why in a matter of minutes. Although the round took some time to get going, eventually, Pereira unloaded, and that's all he needed.

Funnily enough, just moments before the knockout, we all thought Pereira was going to need a minute to recover after an apparent low show from Hill, with referee Herb Dean even stepping in to pause the bout. However, the light heavyweight champion was quick to shoo off the official, and then seconds later, finished the fight for good.

Alex Pereira Demolishes Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

'Poatan' closed the show in brutal fashion

Hill entered the contest looking to regain the belt that he never lost inside the Octagon. 'Sweet Dreams' surrendered the gold after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon last July, but found himself on the end of a savage knockout from Pereira at the T-Mobile Arena. The win must have been a satisfying one for the powerful striker, given that Hill had originally defeated his mentor Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight crown back at UFC 283.

The champion's victory marks only his eighth UFC appearance. In that time, he has managed to lift world titles in two separate weight divisions, defeating the likes of Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, and Jiri Prochazka along the way - and he wants to add to his already decorated career with the promotion as soon as next month.

In his post-fight interview, Pereira made a plea to be included on UFC 301 - which takes place on the 4th of May in his home country of Brazil. The card could arguably use a bigger headline fight, with the main event scheduled to be Alexandre Pantoja defending his UFC flyweight title against Steve Erceg.

Pereira also teased a move up to heavyweight to potentially win a UFC title in a third weight class. While his massive power suggests that he could handle the step-up to the heavier division, UFC CEO Dana White admitted at Saturday's post-fight press conference that he wasn't a fan of the move.