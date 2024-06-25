Highlights Alex Pereira is already eyeing up his next fight despite facing Jiri Prochazka this weekend at UFC 303.

Pereira comes into the clash off the back of a knockout victory against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

'Poatan' is looking to test one area of his game against the next potential opponent.

UFC light-heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, is already eyeing up his next fight despite being set to face Jiri Prochazka this weekend at UFC 303.

MMA fans were left gutted after the promotion recently confirmed that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was officially off. The pay-per-view card on the 29th of June was set to play host to the long-awaited return of the Irishman - who hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Following the cancellation of the fight, Dana White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June.

The UFC chief confirmed that Pereira and Prochazka would go toe-to-toe once again. The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has fought only eight times in the UFC - and has already won titles at middleweight and light heavyweight.

Recent footage has emerged of Pereira in a brutal sparring session just weeks away from his rematch with Prochazka at UFC 303. While the Brazilian won the first encounter, he appears confident that he'll win the second contest - so much so that he's already named his next opponent.

Alex Pereira Targets Magomed Ankalaev After Prochazka

'Poatan' will be looking to test a certain area of his game

Pereira is hoping to go toe-to-toe with top contender Magomed Ankalaev next. The Dagestani star has been on an absolute tear in the promotion since losing his promotional debut to Paul Craig in 2018.

Since then, he's unbeaten in 12 fights and sensationally knocked out Johnny Walker in his last outing earlier this year. The 32-year-old has already fought for the vacant 205-pound title - fighting to a split draw against Jan Blachowicz in 2022.

Ankalaev looks destined to fight the winner of Pereira and Prochazka next. Fans have questioned the 'Poatan's ground game since he joined the UFC, however, the Brazilian - when recently speaking to Stake.com - is hoping to test his ability on the canvas against the Russian.

"Magomed Ankalaev is a guy I would like to test myself against. A lot of people talk about that match up and say that he will submit me really quickly. I would like to shut a lot of those people up and show a lot of my ground game as well. It won't be an easy fight, but it will be a very interesting fight.’’

Pereira Explains Accepting Short Notice Fight

The Brazilian will be looking to successfully defend his belt for a second time

Pereira has acknowledged the risk associated with his short-notice fight against Prochazka. Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, 'Poatan' has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The 36-year-old became a UFC champion in just his fourth fight in the organisation, knocking out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 back in 2022.

He has since moved up a weight division and struck gold in the 205-pound division after knocking out Prochazka in the first encounter.

That said, the Czech Republic native had his moments in the first round and had Pereira backpedalling at times. Taking the Prochazka fight on such short notice is a huge risk, but 'Poatan' is aware of the threat that his opponent possesses and has recently taken to social media to voice faith in his abilities.

“I understand that this fight is very close and there may be difficulties with the lead up time, BUT if there is somebody that can make this happen it is me! POATAN," he said on social media.

“This is why I am one of the biggest names in the UFC Alex Pereira!!! I take risks that not one other person would be willing to take but I know I have my ancestors with me. The spirits are with me and I’m ready for it all.”