Highlights Alex Pereira remains the light-heavyweight champion following a jaw-dropping head kick knockout against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

Despite stepping in on short notice, 'Poatan' looked flawless from start to finish in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian has established himself as a real star since signing for the company back in 2021 and is tempted by a move up to heavyweight next.

Alex Pereira retains his UFC light-heavyweight title with a stunning second-round knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While fans were left gutted after the promotion recently confirmed that Conor McGregor's showdown with former Bellator star Michael Chandler was officially off, in the UFC, the show must go on.

Over the years, 'Poatan' has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the organisation and once again proved to be the promotion's saviour ahead of International Fight Week.

Heading into the mouthwatering main event, the Brazilian made quick work of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 and successfully defended the 205-pound strap for the first time following his move up from middleweight.

Eager to get back in the Octagon quickly, Pereira accepted the rematch with Prochazka with no hesitation. While the first encounter was a real back-and-forth contest, the Brazilian proved once again why he's one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet in their second meeting.

'Poatan' Shows Why He's One of the Best on the Planet

The head kick was a thing of beauty

As the two men stepped into the Octagon, both engaged in an intense staredown - a lot more cold than the face-off from the first bout.

The pair refused to blink, with the stare off lasting nearly five minutes, which set the tone for an epic main event, and it's fair to say that it delivered and then some.

From the opening bell, both men started orthodox before Prochazka switched stances very quickly as 'Poatan' chipped away with his favoured leg kicks.

While the Czech sensation was pressing forward, Pereira's jab work and leg kicks caused Prochazka a few issues. 'Poatan' landed his signature move - a left hook - before following it up with another stinging shot.

With the Brazilian landing a quick body kick, Prochazka then landed a solid left hook of his own as fans were left oohing and ahhing by what they were witnessing.

Towards the back end of the opening round, the challenger rolled under a hook and successfully managed to get a body lock - forcing the champion to the fence. Prochazka attempted to trip Pereira and take the contest to the canvas, however, the Brazilian was too slick and managed to get free.

The end of the round saw Pereira attempt several low kicks before detonating a jaw-dropping left hook and dropping Prochazka badly.

While Prochazka looked like he wanted to tempt Pereira to the canvas, the bell sounded and the challenger was on wobbly legs as he went back to his corner.

The challenger clearly didn't recover as, just seconds into the second round, Pereira landed a picture-perfect head kick - dropping Prochazka once again.

'Poatan' then proceeded to pour on some ground and pound before the referee waved off the fight just 13 seconds into the second round. In all honesty, the fight was over after Pereira landed the head kick.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old looked flawless as he defended his 205-pound strap successfully for a second time and looked more dangerous than ever.

Related Ranking Every Alex Pereira Finish in the UFC We rank Alex Pereira's best finishes in the UFC ahead of his rematch with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

'Poatan' Teases Move Up to Heavyweight

The Brazilian could make even more history

While a lot of fighters will be looking to take some time away from the sport to rest after a huge win, Pereira is already plotting his next move - going up to heavyweight and becoming the first man to win a title in three different weight divisions.

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, Pereira said: "I don't know what's next but I must thank everyone who helps me out here to put on these performances. I think heavyweight is in my future, we'll see if the UFC want it. I think the fans have a big say, if the fans want it then it will be inevitable. I never ask for anything, I think I'll take the bonus tonight."

Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, 'Poatan' has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

He became a UFC champion in just his fourth fight in the organisation, knocking out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 back in 2022.

He has since moved up a weight division and struck gold in the 205-pound division after knocking out Prochazka last year in their first encounter.

Now, with a move up to heavyweight potentially on the horizon, it's fair to say that Pereira is arguably the biggest star the promotion has in McGregor's absence after coming to the company's rescue once again and making the headlines for all the right reasons.