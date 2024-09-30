UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira returns to the cage Saturday for the third time in 2024. The two-division champion is looking to continue his rise to megastar this weekend as he headlines another big event.

Over the past year, we have seen several Pereira sparring videos — typically kept from the public — hit the internet. The latest training footage is from a few years ago, and is an uncut version as opposed to being dressed up for social media.

‘Poatan’ posted this caption on Instagram:

“I would say one of he best sparring’s I’ve had. … I want to show my evolution [from] about four years [ago]. I was in Glory Kickboxing still [at] middleweight. … He always give me work. I always give him work. I evolved a lot from these trainings.”

At 37, Pereira has achieved many great accomplishments in combat sports. From winning world titles in kickboxing to doing the same in MMA, the Brazilian fighter has only gotten better with age.

It speaks to his work ethic and training methods. While some elite fighters may veer away from intense sparring as the ring years accumulate, Pereira has continued to throw himself into the fire, and not just with guys in his weight class. The UFC champ has no problem going toe-to-toe with heavyweights.

Here’s Pereira in Australia sparring with dangerous UFC heavyweight Tai Tuavasa:

While in Australia, Pereira wasn’t only looking to get to work with MMA fighters, he flung leather against 6-foot-6 heavyweight boxer, Demsey McKean:

Finally, let’s not forget about Pereira sparring elite heavyweight boxer Zhilei Zhang. There was no footage, but the Chinese heavyweight gave Pereira his credit:

Alex Pereira Spars Pro Heavyweight Boxer

The MMA fighter doesn’t look like a fish out of water

The most recent footage to fall in our lap shows Pereira and heavyweight boxer Igor Macedo trading blows over the course of four rounds:

Although Pereira held his own in the training session, this came a few years back, so just imagine how much better he is today. It makes his call out of Anthony Joshua a lot less illogical.

Pereira's pursuit of greatness continues this Saturday against, arguably, his toughest test in first-time title challenger Khalil Rountree. Remarkably, the main event will be Pereira’s fourth title defense in less than one calendar year.