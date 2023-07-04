Alex Pereira has always been big for the UFC middleweight division, but the latest picture of his physique is staggering.

'Poatan' has had a two-fight epic rivalry with Israel Adesanya who won their second meeting earlier this year to regain the title from the powerful Brazilian.

Having faced significant weight cuts to boil down to 185lb, Pereira will now likely move up to light-heavyweight given his large frame.

But latest images from his training camp suggest he could even go one further and compete in the highest weight category.

Alex Pereira's next UFC fight

Pereira will next make a step-up to light-heavyweight where he will follow in the footsteps of Adesanya and challenge ex-champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

He will be hoping to make an assault on the division in a bid to challenge current division king Jamahal Hill who stole the belt from his Brazilian counterpart Glover Teixeira.

But his Polish rival has vowed to halt his progress up the divisions and send him back to 185lb in a vicious warning.

“I think this is my job in the UFC sometimes. I need to do it in the best way, to send him back to the lower category,” Blachowicz said during a fiery interview on the MMA Hour.

"For sure, he’s going to have power but what I always say if you change weight category you can spar in your gym with the bigger guys but when you fight, it’s completely different.

"Three times I fight before with guys from the lower division and I won everything. This time will be the same.”

Alex Pereira's incredible current weight

Pereira is currently in training for his fight date, but a photo has emerged which has sent fans into a frenzy.

The 35-year-old posed alongside UFC heavyweight Parker Porter who he looked huge standing alongside and almost dwarfed the contender.

Teixeira posted a caption alongside the image with a phenomenal claim that he currently weighs 235lb and has around eight per cent body fat.

Fans were stunned, with one writing: "How he was fighting at 185lb is silly." Another agreed: "Bro needs to tell Jon Jones his secret. He moved up, and it didn’t take him three years! And he’s not FAT!"

A fan added: "Dude this is one big scary guy!" Another agreed: "I cannot believe he is stood next to a heavyweight."

One teased a heavyweight move, writing: "I think he would be a problem at heavyweight." Another concluded: "He's a pure weight bully."