On Wednesday the 5th of March 2025, UFC president Dana White and boxing financier Turki Alalshikh officially entered business together in an attempt to change the sport of boxing forever. GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson reported on rumours of an alliance between the two combat sports power-brokers for months, with speculation rampant that the UFC boss and boxing financier were coming together to create a league that would, in some ways, mirror the UFC.

One of the biggest talking points in the combat sports world following this seismic announcement is what it could mean for big-name UFC fighters who have an interest in entering the boxing ring for future bouts. The best heavyweight alive and to many, the pound-for-pound king in boxing right now, Oleksandr Usyk, recently expressed interest in a crossover bout against current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, and with the recent announcement of White's boxing league, 'Poatan' seems to believe the fight is realistic and can happen this year.

Alex Pereira's Hopes for Oleksandr Usyk Crossover Fight Dealt Blow

'Poatan's' hopes for a crossover fight have been crushed by Dana White