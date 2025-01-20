Magomed Ankalaev made a bold comment recently when looking ahead at his upcoming challenge of Alex Pereira and his UFC light heavyweight championship crown.

The UFC leaked the main event, and the co-main, of the UFC 313 card which takes place on Saturday, the 8th of March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The headline fight is Pereira vs Ankalaev, and the co-feature is a lightweight banger between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker. The UFC removed the leaked post from its social media account, before later confirming that these two fights were indeed taking place.

Reacting to the announcement, Ankalaev made a bold claim about the Pereira fight at 205 pounds.

His statement suggests he thinks little of Alex Pereira