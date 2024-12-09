Alex Pereira has had his say on the potential showdown between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall. 'Bones' successfully defended his crown for the first time last month when he brutally stopped Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last month.

After the fight, 'Bones' immediately began to talk up the idea of him taking on Pereira in his next fight, before UFC boss Dana White insisted that the only way he would consider a clash between the two was if Jones fought interim champion Aspinall first.

Pereira was in attendance at UFC 310 in Las Vegas on Saturday, and he took some time out to speak with TNT Sports and offer up his prediction for the heavyweight showdown that the promotion would like to be able to book in 2025. Whether or not it happens appears to depend largely on the willingness of Jones to agree to the fight, as he has often claimed that he would rather give the championship up than face Aspinall.

Judging by Poatan's view of the fight, though, Jones has no reason to be concerned about the threat posed by the surging Brit.

Alex Pereira is Backing Jon Jones to Defeat Tom Aspinall

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion doesn't buy into the hype around Aspinall

"I think Jon Jones has a lot of experience on his side. Some people say, ‘Aspinall this, Aspinall that’ but it comes down to experience. Jon Jones is a seasoned guy, he’s been there, so I think he wins."

Pereira recently claimed that Jones must step into the Octagon with Aspinall before he would entertain the idea of fighting the Albuquerque native:

"[Jones] has to go through Aspinall first. That’s his next challenge, but I think if he passes Tom Aspinall then it’s going to be inevitable." Jones also wants to face off with Pereira, although - as mentioned - is less keen on fighting Aspinall.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 09/12/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

"I’m not really worried about the Tom fight. I’m really worried about the Pereira fight. That’s what I want to do. I just feel like anybody would understand at this point, like, I’ll retire the heavyweight belt if I have to. Give the guy [Aspinall] what he wants at the end of the day. I walked away from the light heavyweight title.

"I'd love to walk away from this one as well on top, on [my] own terms, good head on your shoulders, making lots of money. I love the position that I'm in right now. Fighting Pereira for the 'BMF' belt, that would be cool. We both have two belts in two weight classes and the night we fought we'd both be fighting for our third belt, which would be the 'BMF.' How cool would that be?"

While Jones might be looking to bypass Aspinall, the Brit seemed sure that he will get his chance to unify the division against Jones during an interview with Bloody Elbow last month:

"I’m very confident that it’s going to happen,” stated Obviously, a lot of things I’ve got to keep under wraps. I’ve had conversations with the higher-ups in the UFC and they are also very confident it’s going to happen. I don’t know from Jon’s side, but I know from my side and the UFC’s side it’s very likely."