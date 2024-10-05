UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has ranked the fighting ability of eight of his biggest potential opponents inside the Octagon. The 37-year-old had particular praise for heavyweight kingpins Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, but was less kind to other members of the roster.

The Brazilian has been on a tear since signing with the world's leading MMA organisation in 2021. He won the UFC Middleweight Championship in just his fourth bout with the promotion when he defeated Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 in November 2022. However, following a loss in their rematch, he moved up to light heavyweight and beat Jiri Prochazka to win the vacant 205lb title.

In just four fights at light heavyweight, he has bested three former world champions in Prochazka, Jan Błachowicz and Jamahal Hill. Pereira will make the latest defence of his title when he meets Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City on Saturday night, but 'Poatan' already has one eye on challenges in other divisions regardless of the result.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Pereira is 8-1 in his UFC career to date - with seven wins by stoppage.

Over the summer, Pereira vowed to go back down to middleweight to recapture the middleweight crown by taking on current titleholder Dricus du Plessis. However, it's at heavyweight that the fearsome striker knows he could truly make history if he were to capture a UFC title in a third weight class.

Nine fighters have won championships in two weight classes - Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and Amanda Nunes even managed to achieve this at the same time - but no one has ever owned a belt at three different weights.

In order to take possession of that third title, Pereira would currently need to defeat either interim heavyweight king Tom Aspinall or full champion Jon Jones. Ahead of his clash with Rountree at UFC 307, the fearsome striker sat down with ESPN MMA to rank eight potential future foes - and acknowleged that facing either Jones or Aspinall would be a huge challenge with his scores.

Alex Pereira Ranks Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall as his Toughest Potential UFC Opponents

'Poatan' was less respectful of Dricus du Plessis' ability

Of the names Pereira was asked to rank, Jones and Aspinall stood above the rest with scores of nine out of ten. His upcoming challenger Rountree was given a seven, as were fellow light heavyweight Aleksandr Rakic and middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Meanwhile, fan favourite Robert Whittaker was awarded a six out of 10 rating.

Alex Pereira ranks his UFC rivals out of 10 Fighter Division Score Jon Jones Heavyweight 9/10 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 9/10 Khalil Rountree Light heavyweight 7/10 Aleksandr Rakic Light heavyweight 7/10 Khamzat Chimaev Middleweight 7/10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 6/10 Magomed Ankalaev Light heavyweight 5/10 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 4/10

Magomed Ankalaev - the man who many believe should be challenging for Pereira's title this weekend - was only given five out of 10, indicating that the Brazilian may not be particularly excited about the prospect of that bout. The very lowest score, though, was reserved for South Africa's Du Plessis, who Pereira gave out a four out of 10 to.

If Pereira were to return to 185lb, he seems to believe that he'd have a harder time making weight for a fight with 'Stillknocks' than in the bout itself.

He might have a number of options at his feet if he defeats Rountree, but while speaking to the media earlier this week, he suggested that he wasn't finished at light heavyweight just yet. He cited the need for preparation to move to a different weight as his reason.

"I would actually choose to defend my belt. For me to go in a lower weight class, it would take some time, needs some more preparation. For me to go to a higher weight class, it also takes some more preparation. So right now, the way that it is at light heavyweight is perfect."

That stance puts the winner of Ankalaev vs Rakic at UFC 308 later this month firmly in place to be Pereira's next opponent with a victory over Rountree. However, the most intriguing fights for 'Poatan' lie outside of his current weight class - with a move to heavyweight being particularly intriguing.