Light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jon Jones’ callout for a ‘massive’ UFC heavyweight title showdown.

The Brazilian star needed just a few minutes to knock out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in Las Vegas in his last fight, knocking the American down with a brutal left hook before ending the contest with a barrage of punches.

Since his bout with Hill last month, fighters have been chomping at the bit to secure a major monumental clash with the 36-year-old, including Anthony Smith.

Pereira made a shock callout of Tom Aspinall at UFC 300 and revealed he wanted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, and even teased he was on the card. However, MMA legend Michael Bisping believes he should avoid the Brit.

While it's been confirmed that 'Poatan' will not be fighting this weekend in his native Brazil, Pereira is looking ahead to his next fight, and it seems as if 'Bones' has his eye on the light-heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Calls For Fight With Pereira

'Bones' believes it'd be the biggest fight in MMA history

Jones, like Pereira, is also a two-division champion in the UFC, having held the light-heavyweight title from 2011-2015 and again from 2018-2020. The American secured the heavyweight title last year with a first-round submission win against Ciryl Gane.

'Bones' is expected to fight Stipe Miocic later this year after recovering from a shoulder injury. He recently took to social media and wrote that a fight with 'Poatan' would be “absolutely massive," while downplaying Aspinall’s ability to draw.

"If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after Stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated," he posted.

Another tweet read: "It would be absolutely massive. A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a goat versus the actual goat. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane."

Alex Pereira Responds to Jon Jones' Fight Callout

The Brazilian isn't shying away from the challenge

During a Q&A in Rio ahead of UFC 301, 'Poatan' was asked about Jones' comments and revealed he was surprised by the callout.

“It caught me by surprise, especially after I saw the first message. I didn’t really expect to see that this morning. I know we’ve been doing a very good job. There’s all this hype around me right now. I spoke about going up to heavyweight to fight on this card. I knew it’d catch some eyes eventually. I didn’t expect it to be so fast. But I was very honored and it was a very respectful message, so it was fun.”

A win over Jones will no doubt cement Pereira's place as the number one pound-for-pound fighter and one of the greatest to ever step foot inside to cage.

The Brazilian added: “I feel if you ask the fans, of course, they’ll be all over it and hyped up for that fight. There are other athletes in the division that need to move on and all that, so we need to see what’s going on. If the UFC gives us the green light and they show interest, we can make that happen. I’m sure everyone is going to enjoy it.”

"It would be a war. It would be a very entertaining showcase for the fans. With all the experience and skill set that Jon has, but also with all the abilities I’ve been growing during my MMA career, all the preparation I’ve been doing, and the improvements I’m having. I think it would be a great championship (fight) and everyone would be entertained by that.”