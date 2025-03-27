Alex Pereira is clearly still disappointed by his defeat to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this month. The challenger going into the title fight was given the unanimous decision victory at the event in Las Vegas, claiming the light heavyweight title in the process, and looked in control throughout, at least in terms of striking. His rival, however, seemed to be out of sorts, suffering only the third loss of his professional career.

The result was the difference of a round, with two of the three judges scoring two rounds for Pereira. Judge Sal D'Amato didn't give the Brazilian anything outside of the first round, but had the champion done enough in the third, he'd have won the fight by majority decision.

Pereira maintains he was good enough to win at UFC 313, and has insisted that he won at least three of the five rounds in the contest. He discussed the bout on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed his full scorecard for the fight.