Former UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, has been in the headlines this year for presenting the possibility challenging a champion in another weight category. The Brazilian superstar on Wednesday said he plans to stay put at light-heavyweight for the time being, though. Although this could be a tactic to stay focused on his upcoming light-heavyweight defense against dangerous striker Khalil Rountree, Pereira believes this weight at 205 pounds is perfect for him.

At middleweight, while he achieved champion status, the big-framed Pereira looked sucked out and depleted by the drastic weight cut. It was said that he would drop nearly 40 lbs to hit the mark for fight night:

Fans and media have also been clamoring for the exciting champion to challenge himself even further and go up to heavyweight to face guys that routinely walk around at 250 pounds — such as Tom Aspinall. There’s been rumors and hope for this to happen as Pereira would be the only fighter in UFC history to win three belts in three different weight divisions should he become champ at heavyweight.

Alex Pereira Called Out Middleweight And Heavyweight Champs Before

The two-division talks about fighting other champions

Since entering the UFC less than three years ago, Pereira has become beloved by the premiere MMA organization for his fan-friendly style, fight frequency and for being available at the drop of a dime. In 2024 alone, Pereira has come up big for the UFC by headlining two major cards and putting on spectacular performances:

Following Dricus Du Plessis’ incredible title defense against Israel Adesanya, Pereira teased a move back down to middleweight to challenge the South African champion:

The face of the UFC has teased a move to heavyweight with recent training footage showing him mixing it up against the big boys, but Pereira himself took to his YouTube channel to actually challenge Jon Jones:

Alex Pereira Now Says he's Staying Put at Light Heavyweight

After much teasing, the popular MMA star says 205lbs is his home

In the age of champions jumping up or down in an attempt to become one of the greatest at their craft, it was heavily fantasized how Pereira would do against elite heavyweights like Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall. It’s safe to say that a fight against either fighter would be massive, especially when you consider how much star power Pereira brings with him.

While there are potentially massive fights on the table for Pereira across multiple divisions, during the UFC 307 press conference, ‘Poatan’ (hands of stone) finally addressed the breadcrumbs he had been dropping in regard to a big-time fight against other fellow champions:

"I will choose to defend my belt," he told reporters. "Light heavyweight is perfect."

Pereira's next fight, a light heavyweight UFC title defense against Khalil Rountree, tops the UFC 307 card at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. It is a pay-per-view available for purchase on ESPN.