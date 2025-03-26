Alex Pereira is focusing on his ideal month to return to the Octagon, and is locked-in on his No.1 choice of opponent, despite UFC light heavyweight rival Magomed Ankalaev putting a skid on his winning run, earlier this year. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the 26th of March, Pereira feels like the UFC owes him one after the activity he's shown in recent fights.

After achieving great success at the kickboxing firm Glory, Pereira followed his old rival Israel Adesanya into the UFC, set the MMA world ablaze, won the middleweight championship, and then the light heavyweight title, all while notching wins over top tier opponents like Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill.

Pereira's rapid Conor McGregor-esque ascent to the top of the sport was interrupted only weeks ago as Ankalaev wrested the world title away from his waist, defeating him by decision on the 8th of March. Pereira wants an immediate rematch, and he wants it soon.

Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev's pro MMA records (as of 26/03/25) Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev Fights 15 23 Wins 12 20 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 1 No contests 0 1

Alex Pereira Reveals Ideal Return Month

UFC superstar wants immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev