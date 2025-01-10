2024 was a huge breakout year for Alex 'Poatan' Pereira. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion became arguably the biggest star in the UFC due to his devastating knockouts and willingness to step up on short notice and save the UFC, and if last year is anything to go by, 2025 could be another special year for 'Poatan.'

For months now, Pereira's next fight has seemed set in stone. No.1-ranked Russian light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev is the clear next contender for Pereira's title, however, the Brazilian's timescale for his return may not line up with when Ankalaev wants to fight due to Ramadan and following reports on Friday, these timescale issues may be a bigger issue than first thought and Ankalaev may not be next for Pereira after all.

Alex Pereira vs Alexander Volkov Rumoured For UFC 313

Reports from Brazil suggest 'Poatan' could be in line to face the Russian, Volkov, in a non-title headliner bout

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex 'Poatan' Pereira could be set to make his highly anticipated heavyweight debut in the main event of UFC 313 against No.3-ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov, at least according to reports from Pereira's homeland of Brazil.

According to Brazilian MMA content creator Laerte Viana, via Forbes, 'Poatan' is leaning towards facing Volkov in a non-title heavyweight bout at UFC 313 which would seemingly be set up as a blockbuster No.1 contender fight, with the winner eventually going on to face the winner of the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall unification fight if that bout is to come to fruition.

This news coming out of Brazil is not only a big shock as it means that Magomed Ankalaev will not be Pereira's next opponent as has been rumored for the last several months, but it also may mean that UFC 313 will be headlined by a non-title fight, which is a huge rarity and has only typically happened when huge stars such as Conor McGregor fight.