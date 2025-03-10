Alex Pereira has fired back at his former partner for making a video celebrating his loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 that cost him his light heavyweight belt.

While there was no debate about Ankalaev's ability, not many would have expected him to pressure the Brazilian so well for most of the five rounds, eventually claiming the title via unanimous decision, and leaving Poatan and his fans very disappointed with the outcome, though, some were happier about it.

Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev's pro MMA records (as of 10/03/25) Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev Fights 15 23 Wins 12 20 Losses 3 1 Draws 0 1 No contests 0 1

Alex Pereira's Ex Reacts to UFC 313 Defeat

She was clearly very happy about the result

Pereira's ex-girlfriend, Merle Christine, was one of those happy with the Brazilian's loss and let it be known with a video on her social media, both congratulating the victorious Russian and revelling in her former boyfriend's defeat with a clear smile on her face.

"We have a new light heavyweight champion. No more chama. Karma. He lost on International Women's Day. Maybe that's a sign, guys."

Alex Pereira's reaction to his ex's video

The now-former light heavyweight champion didn't take her words lying down and responded on his Instagram with a remark as sharp as his signature blows in the Octagon.

"I think she should stop mentioning my name because her husband might get jealous, chama."

The History Between Alex Pereira & Merle Christine

The two split up in 2024