Highlights Alex Pereira defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 on short notice.

Pereira lost 22 pounds in two weeks to successfully make weight for the title bout.

The 36-year-old called the cut the 'easiest' of his career.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex 'Poatan' Pereira is aiming to defend his 205 lbs belt at UFC 303 this Saturday. The Brazilian will face familiar foe Jiri Prochazka in a rematch, after defeating him via TKO in November of 2023. The card was originally meant to be headlined with the return of Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout with Michael Chandler. However, a broken toe meant that replacements were needed for the pay-per-view event. Getting the call on short notice, both Pereira and Prochazka agreed to fill in for McGregor and Chandler to save the event.

Pereira was in the middle of a tour of Australia when he received the call to headline the event - just two weeks out from fight night. This meant that the Brazilian had to fly back to the US promptly to begin preparations for his bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alex Pereira's Stunning Weight Loss for UFC 303 Main Event

Pereira had a significant amount of weight to lose when he got the call for the short-notice bout

When he received the call to fight at UFC 303 less than two weeks out from the event, Pereira weighed roughly 103 kilos, or 227 lbs. This left him in a situation where he had to lose 22 pounds to successfully make weight for the title bout. However, during UFC weigh-ins on Friday morning, all doubt was put to rest. 'Poatan' successfully weighed in at 204.5 lbs, meaning that he was good to go for his title defense. His opponent was also able to make weight, meaning that there were no issues that would derail the fight, despite it coming together at late-notice.

Since the weigh-ins, it has been revealed that Alex Pereira had begun rehydrating and managed to get his weight back up to 230 lbs by midnight, local time. The two-weight world champion also took to Instagram to say that it was his easiest light heavyweight weight cut to date.

This was Alex Pereira's ninth UFC weigh-in, and he has successfully made weight each time he has stepped on the scales.

Weigh-In Issues Affect UFC 303 Co-Main Event

Diego Lopes had been due to face Brian Ortega in a featherweight bout

Another short-notice addition to UFC 303 was a featherweight meeting between rising star Diego Lopes and former title challenger Brian Ortega. It was revealed at the beginning of the UFC 303 weigh-in show that the fight would no longer be contested at 145 lbs and would instead take place at 155 lbs.

According to reports from Ariel Helwani, Ortega struggled to make the short-notice weight-cut due to him previously preparing his body to make a move to the lightweight division. Lopes was informed of the news late on Thursday night and agreed to the bout taking place at lightweight, as opposed to featherweight.