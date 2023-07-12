Ex-UFC champion Alex Pereira has shown his powerful striking skills throughout his career, and has even done so in sparring with a boxing prospect.

Pereira will make his UFC return this month as part of a stacked UFC 291 pay-per-view event when he moves up to light-heavyweight in a clash with Jan Blachowicz.

'Poatan' was considered too big for middleweight despite reigning as champion, but he unfortunately was stopped by Israel Adesanya to lose his crown earlier this year.

The size and power will remain a real asset for Pereira going forward, which he has previously shown according to heavyweight boxer Zhilei Zhang.

And in his latest crossover training session, the huge Brazilian has impressed in sparring with an undefeated boxing prospect.

Alex Pereira's current weight for UFC fight

It is no shock to UFC fans that Pereira has faced several struggles to make his previous middleweight division of 185lb on his way to claiming the crown.

Given his large frame, it is expected that he will find it much more comfortable at 205lb where he will come across his next opponent in the shape of Polish ex-champion Blachowicz.

Pereira is now deep into his training camp as he begins his request for redemption, and looks to pick up a win in a vital fight to seal a shot at current champion Jamahal Hill.

Incredibly, the 36-year-old posed next to UFC heavyweight contender Parker Porter is meant to currently be fighting a weight above 'Poatan'.

However, he appeared to dwarf his fellow MMA athlete, in both height and body size with the star looking huge in comparison.

In an update on his weight status, Brazilian counterpart Glover Teixeira suggested that he currently weighs a mammoth 235lb and carries a body fat rate of just eight per cent.

Alex Pereira's sparring session with Olympic opposition

The ex-kickboxer has already impressed in sparring with Joe Joyce's rival Zhang, who gave a glowing reference to the Pereira's striking ability.

He has scored several powerful knockouts throughout his career, and it remains to be seen if he could one day appear in the boxing ring.

And if the latest footage is anything to go by, it looks as if Pereira has a certain element of ability with his hands despite it appearing one-sided in a defensive approach from Coe.

In the video, he can be seen unleashing a series of damaging-looking combinations with the American seemingly backing on to the ropes and absorbing the shots while attempting to duck and weave.

There was a group in the gym who applauded and shouted as Pereira went on the attack, with the pair wearing headguards as Coe looked to try and fight back with single counter shots.

WATCH: Alex Pereira spars Olympian boxer Khalil Coe

Fans were impressed in the comments section, and it appears Pereira's background in kickboxing is going to continue to give him a real advantage moving forward.

Coe is an undefeated prospect and has drawn just one fight while winning six, in addition to representing the USA at Olympic level.

If events in New York can be anything to draw from, Pereira certainly looks fit and ready for his weight switch and will likely provide a game threat to seasoned veteran Blachowicz.