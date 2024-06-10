Highlights Alex Pereira posted footage which showed him sparring heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa.

The social media clip follows Pereira teasing a potential move to heavyweight so he could try and become the first UFC three-division champion in history.

Watch the sparring footage right here.

UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira has been sending shockwave after shockwave to the fight community since his arrival in the UFC in 2021 because of his sharpshooting fighting style and resilient mindset to bounce back from a loss with history-making performances. The Brazilian champion was recently training with heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa and the footage just hit the internet.

The footage is very intriguing as Pereira has teased the possibility of becoming the UFC’s first ever three-division champion with a potential move up to heavyweight. “Poatan” has flirted with the idea of facing the big boys that reside in the bigger weight class with possible tangles with Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Alex Pereira’s Career

MMA record: 10-2 (8 KOs), UFC wins: 7, Best win: Israel Adesanya

After having a spectacular career as a world champion kickboxer, Pereira sought out MMA training as he would follow in the footsteps of rival and (at the time) UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, who made the successful leap of fate. Adesanya breezed through the competition all the way to becoming the second greatest UFC middleweight of all-time. Once Pereira made it to the UFC, he put together a four-fight winning streak to earn an unforgettable title shot versus his rival.

UFC 281 was an unbelievable card from top to bottom which accumulated 11 finishes out a possible 13 fights. The night was capped with Pereira’s epic back and forth battle that saw “Poatan” winning. In the immediate rematch, Adesanya would get the better of his longtime foe with a brutal knockout. To Pereira’s credit, he hopped right back on the horse, moved up a weight class and hasn’t looked back since.

Alex Pereira to heavyweight?

No fighter in UFC history has won three belts in three different weight divisions

Becoming champion in two-weight divisions has made Pereira only one of nine UFC fighters to ever pull off this incredible feat, but the confident striker is still hungry for more greatness. The talented kickboxer has been linked to potential fights with UFC interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall as well as current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Both fights would be massive as history would be on the line.

Moving up to heavyweight hasn’t just been food for thought for the Brazilian, as seen above, he is trading with a very dangerous Tai Tuivasa as the rest of the gym watches with focus and intent. What stands out most in this sparring footage, is how much longer Pereira is than the career-long heavyweight, Tuivasa. Pereira seems to be able to touch the top heavyweight from range with ease and very frequently. A mega-fight between Pereira and another dangerous heavyweight would be a box office event.