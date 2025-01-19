UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira was spotted at the Intuit Dome during UFC 311’s fight between Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka last night, making comments that eventually ended up on social media during the bout.

Both Hill and Prochazka are former light heavyweight champions who vacated their titles due to injury and have a history with the Brazilian fighter. At UFC 300, the American fighter came up short in his clash with Poatan, ending his stream of four straight wins at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada; his last fight before he would suffer a ruptured Achilles, keeping him out of action for months.

Meanwhile, Prochazka also suffered his final defeat before injury to the Brazilian fighter back in June 2024. This added an entire plot line to last night’s fight on the card of Makhachev vs Moicano, as both fighters' last fights were defeats to the current light heavyweight champion, and both are currently on a warpath to reclaim what they never lost.

Jiri Prochazka Stops Jamahal Hill at UFC 311

A TKO in round 3 was enough for Prochazka to return to winning ways