Alex Pereira suffered a disappointing loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 earlier this month in Las Vegas, but there were reports that the fight almost did not happen.

In the end, the fight went ahead as planned, and it was 'Poatan' who tasted defeat, losing the light heavyweight title to his rival in the process, who used his striking ability to dictate the pace of the fight.

Alex Pereira Injury Rumours Ahead of Magomed Ankalaev Fight

Joe Rogan claimed the Brazilian wasn't fit for the fight

“They say he fought with a broken hand and norovirus against Ankalaev,” Joe Rogan said during a UFC London Fight Companion podcast. “He fought with a broken toe before. When he beat Jiri Prochazka, he had a f***** up knee... He was basically fighting on one leg in the first fight.”

Speaking on an episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Pereira revealed that he WAS dealing with an injury in the build-up to the event in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira on UFC 313 injury rumours