Alex Pereira has offered a huge bet to rival Magomed Ankalaev ahead of his UFC light heavyweight title defence against the Russian at UFC 313. The Brazilian champion has already kept hold of his belt for three straight defences after winning it back at UFC 295 in a TKO win over Jiri Prochazka, but will face what many believe will be his sternest test yet in the form of the Russian grappler on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since Pereira became the light heavyweight champion. Ankalaev and his team have accused 'Poatan' of choosing to take 'safer' fights against fellow strikers, rather than challenge himself against an experienced wrestler. Even the fact that they would be fighting at UFC 313 came as a shock to some, as Pereira had been rumoured to be making his debut at heavyweight on the card.

Seemingly tired of the constant back-and-forth between the two camps, Pereira took to social media on Sunday night to propose a large bet with Ankalaev on their upcoming fight. In a heart-warming gesture, the champion insisted that neither man would profit from the bet, as the funds would go to the charity of the winner's choice. Pereira confirmed that his charity would be one that helps treat patients with cancer.