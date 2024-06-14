Highlights Dana White took to social media to officially announce the cancellation of the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira will face Jiri Prochazka and will now serve as the new UFC 303 main event in Las Vegas.

Since signing for the UFC in 2021, the Brazilian has come to the promotion's rescue on more the one occasion and has established himself as a real fan favourite.

Dana White took to social media to officially announce the cancellation of the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, he also announced new bouts added to the card to redeem the loss.

Alex Pereira will face Jiri Prochazka in the main event, in a rematch for the light heavyweight title. The pair also filled a main event spot in November, following an injury to Jon Jones at UFC 295.

Despite only being in the promotion for less than three years, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira has proved to be a fan favourite that the UFC can rely on. Since his introduction to the company, the 36-year-old has made a significant splash in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

The Brazilian has proved himself to be one of the modern superstars in the UFC, a valuable asset in a time when the likes of Jones and McGregor have not been as active as they once were. In the Irishman's absence, 'Poatan' has definitely stepped up.

Related UFC 303 Card After Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Cancellation Dana White has announced three new fights in a bid to save the pay-per-view card.

Conor McGregor's Last Appearance

The Irishman hasn't fought since 2021

The last time UFC fans got the chance to tune in to a McGregor fight was back in July 2021. His third bout with Dustin Poirier would end in unfortunate circumstances, with a McGregor leg break resulting in a doctor's stoppage victory for 'The Diamond.'

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight is now targeted to take place on the 31st of August, or late September.

Due to the significance of the leg break, 'The Notorious' has not returned to the Octagon since. His UFC 303 bout was the first time the 35-year-old has been scheduled for a bout since his loss to Poirier. However, another injury means more misery for McGregor. No official date has been set for the fight, but, according to Ariel Helwani, the UFC hoping to re-book the fight before the end of September.

Alex Pereira Comes to the UFC

The Brazilian had a big following from his kickboxing days

Four months after the last appearance by McGregor, Pereira would make his UFC debut. Despite having little MMA experience at the time (four wins, one loss), it was a highly anticipated debut due to his kickboxing accolades. Alongside his various achievements in the sport, the Brazilian also had two wins over then-middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in kickboxing.

'Poatan' showed fans that the noise around his debut was justified. A flying knee less than 20 seconds into the second round of his debut would put UFC fans on notice of the Brazil native.

Alex Pereira & Israel Adesanya

The pair have engaged in several wars over the years

After a first-round knockout over Sean Strickland in his third UFC bout, Pereira was given the opportunity to fight for the middleweight title at Madison Square Garden at UFC 281, versus old foe Adesanya. Despite going into the bout as an underdog and the fight edging towards a 'Last Stylebender' win on the scorecards, 'Poatan' would pull off a fifth-round TKO victory over the champion. In just four UFC fights, the Brazilian became the undisputed champion.

Given the magnitude of the fight and Adesanya's middleweight dominance, a rematch was booked between the two five months later at UFC 287. At this stage, Pereira was becoming a household name in the MMA community and their fourth combat sports meeting was highly anticipated. At UFC 287 in Miami, Adesanya would get his revenge, earning himself a knockout victory. The belt would return to the 'Last Stylebender,' but this would not be the end of 'Poatan' in the UFC.

Alex Pereira Moves to Light Heavyweight

He took to the division like a duck to water

Despite his knockout loss, Pereira showed an eagerness to return to the Octagon. However, the Brazilian would make the decision to move up a division to light heavyweight. Just three months after losing his middleweight title, Pereira would find himself matched up with former 205-pound king, Jan Blachowicz. Marketed as a number-one contender's bout, it would be 'Poatan' who would be on the winning side of a split decision. The victory would then put Pereira in pole position for a second title opportunity.

Following an injury to then-champion Jamahal Hill, the light heavyweight belt became vacant. In November 2023, Pereira would be paired up with Jiri Prochazka for the vacant title. After being promoted to the main event of UFC 295, the Brazilian became the first-ever UFC fighter to win both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles. A second-round TKO would mean that the 36-year-old earned his second UFC belt in almost exactly a year.

Not only would Pereira successfully become champion, but he would also go on to defend his second title just months later. In a relatively short notice fight versus Hill, the light heavyweight belt would be up for grabs in the main event of UFC 300.

The 300th numbered event of the company's history was one of the most anticipated fight cards of all time. As matchmakers began to struggle to find an adequate main event, Pereira vs Hill was deemed a suitable headline act. A trademark left hook from the Brazilian would put Hill down in the first round, meaning he successfully defended his title.

Three Years of 'Poatan'

He's without a doubt one of the pound-for-pound greats

It has been less than three years since Pereira joined the UFC. However, he has already achieved so much and has been there for the promotion more times than most.

Over the course of his short tenure in the promotion, he has attained a 7-1 record, with all-but two of his fights ending by knockout. Within his eight UFC fights, he has also been one-half of the headline act four times. This also includes headlining two Madison Square Garden events, as well as UFC 300. The Brazilian has also earned himself Performance of the nNight bonuses in half of his UFC bouts.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 14/06/24) 12 fights 10 wins 2 losses By knockout 8 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

It is safe to say that, in the absence of Conor McGregor, Dana White and co. will be very grateful for the arrival of the former kickboxing sensation. UFC 303 will mark the second time that 'Poatan' has swooped in to save a main event.

Pereira has defeated five former UFC champions since McGregor's last appearance and has been one of the most active high-profile fighters on the entire roster.