Alex Pereira's next defence of his undisputed UFC light heavyweight title is official. The Brazilian superstar will return to the Octagon on the 5th of October at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to defend his gold for the third time.

Despite there naturally being a lot of hype around the announcement of Pereira's next bout, the choice of opponent that the UFC have gone with is a curious one.

Alex Pereira to Face Khalil Rountree at UFC 307

There has recently been uncertainty around who Pereira's next challenger would be

As happy as fans will be to see Pereira in action for the fourth time in less than 12 months, the UFC's choice of opponent came as a shock to many. Following his victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303, it initially seemed that Pereira's next challenger was all but locked in to be Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev.

However, after today's shock announcement from UFC president Dana White, it has now been confirmed that 'Poatan' will fight number eight-ranked light heavyweight Khalil Rountree.

Despite being on a five-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via knockout, Rountree has defeated just one ranked opponent during that run. His most notable triumph came against Anthony Smith who, despite being a respected figure in MMA, wouldn't exactly be described as a top contender.

Controversially, Rountree has been handed a championship opportunity despite being pulled out of his planned bout with Jamahal Hill at UFC 303 after he was discovered to have a banned substance in his body following a routine doping test. Per MMA Fighting, Rountree remains under suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission as a result of that failure.

It would appear that the UFC has gone with an exciting stylistic match-up between Pereira and Rountree as both men are extremely talented kickboxer, as opposed to a potentially more subdued fight if Ankalaev was the opponent. Rountree might be a puzzling selection for a title fight, but the contest should deliver plenty of action for as long as it lasts.

It will be interesting to see what Ankalaev has to say about the fight being made official as he is the number two-ranked light heavyweight contender and had strong claims for a title opportunity. It was announced several weeks ago that Ankalaev would meet fellow ranked contender, Aleksandar Rakic, at UFC 308 on the 26th of October.

UFC 307 Looks Stacked

Dana White has announced six other fights for the card

As well as Alex Pereira's next title defence, Dana White also announced six other fights which will take place on the UFC 307 card.

White announced a women's bantamweight title fight as well as the return of Brazilian legend, Jose Aldo.

The full, officially announced UFC 307 card so far:

Alex Pereira (C) vs Khalil Rountree - UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Raquel Pennington (C) vs Julianna Pena - UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship

Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling

Jose Aldo vs Mario Bautista

Roman Dolidze vs Kevin Holland

Stephen Thompson vs Joaquin Buckley