Alex Pereira scored one of his most brilliant wins as he had to dig deep, survive a knockdown, and battle back before beating Khalil Rountree to a pulp in an unforgettable 175-pound fight on Saturday.

Rountree took the fight to Pereira in their main event UFC light heavyweight championship bout at UFC 307 inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on ESPN pay-per-view. The American fighter bamboozled Pereira with feints, combinations of shots, and even dropped the intimidating Brazilian kickboxer late in the second round to further gain the champion's respect.

But Pereira showed his mettle and reminded everyone why he's one of the biggest MMA superstars in the world today as he battled back in the third round, landed powerful shots, and took advantage of a challenger who was slowing due to apparent fatigue. From the third round onward, Pereira's jab increasingly found its target, and heading into the fourth, likely still needed both of the championship rounds to secure his victory — if he couldn't secure the knockout.

The former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor was so impressed with the striking on display in the first three rounds that he commented on X, formerly Twitter: "Incredible fighting!"

Alex Pereira Rallied in The Fourth Round

He beat Khalil Rountree's face to a bloody pulp

While Rountree scored damage in the first two rounds, it was all Pereira in the fourth, who had bloodied and bruised the American so badly that he couldn't move well, see well, and was exhausted. Rountree absorbed shot after shot until he was hobbling around the Octagon. Even with a minute left in the round, Pereira had beaten Rountree's face to a grotesque pulp. He'd throw a knee to the body for good measure, and slumped Rountree with seconds left on the clock, blood everywhere.

Eventually, Rountree could take no more and collapsed to the canvas because of the sheer bombardment of his body.

Watch it right here:

Alex Pereira Could be Ready For Jon Jones

Few may be able to stop this hot streak

Pereira's win secures his third successive defense of the UFC light heavyweight championship as the Brazilian brings a stability to the division that has not been felt since Jon Jones relinquished the title.

Pereira and Jones have been linked with one another since it was clear Pereira could jump from weight class to weight class without losing his power and striking effectiveness. A move to heavyweight, to become the UFC's first-ever three-weight champion, is a tantalizing prospect — if Jones remains in the fight game after his November match against Stipe Miocic.