Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the third time at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr, but the Brazilian superstar had to come through some serious adversity to get the job done. 'Poatan' entered the main event clash at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night as a massive favourite. However, he soon found himself in deep waters against an unlikely challenger who had nothing to lose.

Rountree used his boxing to good effect in the opening session, as his striking gave the Brazilian champion plenty to think about. Pereira, too, had his own moments of success as he landed regularly with stiff calf kicks.

Come the end of the round, though, Rountree had to be the happier of the two fighters as they returned to their respective corners. Things would get even better for the American in the second round when he took advantage of a missed head kick attempt from Pereira by landing a huge right hand which left Pereira reeling.

The 37-year-old titleholder needed to drastically turn the tide in the final three rounds of the bout - and the judges' scorecards have been released to prove that was the case.

Alex Pereira was Trailing on the Scorecards When he Knocked Out Khalil Rountree

'Poatan' Struggled Badly in the first 10 minutes of the bout

Judges Sal D'Amato, Derek Cleary and Chris Lee all had the Brazilian losing the first two rounds. Despite Pereira bouncing back well to win the third round on every card, the Brazilian was still down heading into the fourth round of the contest. It was here that the efforts that Pereira had invested in working over Rountree's calves began to pay dividends, as the challenger was noticeably less mobile by the start of the championship rounds.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira went into a fourth round for just the second time in his career at UFC 307.

If there was ever a fighter who could take advantage of a wounded opponent, then it is Pereira - and he did so in ruthless fashion. Busting Rountree open with a barrage of slashing shots, it became obvious that the challenger's dreams were about to be shattered.

To his credit, Khalil tried to remain in the contest, even bravely offering counter shots whenever he could muster the energy. However, with just under 30 seconds to go, Rountree's resistance was finally shattered. He slumped to the canvas - both battered and exhausted - as Pereira soaked in the cheers from the crowd in Utah.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/10/2024) 14 Fights 12 wins 2 losses By KO 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

For as brutal as the eventual finish was, the scorecards show that Pereira had by far his hardest night in the 205lb division. To put the quality of Rountree's performance into perspective, Pereira has previously faced three former champions of the division - Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (twice) - and none of them have managed to trouble the Brazilian as much as he was in the early stages on Saturday night.

Despite rumours that he might be on the verge of switching weight class, Pereira seems committed to remaining at light heavyweight and defending his gold. Should that change and the title become vacant, though, Rountree would have a significant claim to be considered as a major contender for the title.