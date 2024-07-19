Highlights Alex Pereira has captured fans' hearts with impressive performances in the middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions.

In less than three years, UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (11-2, 9 KOs) has captured the entire combat sports world through his likability and impressive performances under the brightest of lights. The Brazilian champion earned his first UFC title shot in approximately one year as he took on longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the middleweight division. After dispatching his bitter foe, and then losing in an immediate rematch, Pereira decided it was time to test the waters at 205-pounds. The fan-favorite fighter has won belts in two divisions. Could a third belt be in his future?

Since moving up to light-heavyweight, ‘Poatan’ has become a force of nature and both fight fans and media members alike are eager to see what his next move will be. Though there has been some back and forth online banter between Pereria and former undisputed champion, Anthony Joshua, teasing us about a potential meeting in the ring, the UFC champ has work to be done in the cage first.

The Boxing World Keeps Talking About Alex Pereira

Zhilei Zhang has even sparred the skilled Brazilian

Regardless, Zhilei Zhang (27-2-1, 22 KOs), who is fresh off a stunning knockout of the dangerous Deontay Wilder, was in-studio with Ariel Helwani and talked about a recent sparring session with Pereira, and respects the MMA star’s boxing skills.

“We spared once, four rounds. That day I remember it was a 12 round [day] for me. I had two guys before Alex went in the ring. So we did four rounds and we both had a fight coming up, and we didn’t have any footage or filming about the sparring. He is a good boxer. I can tell you he has good reflexes, good speed and good power. I watch him fight a lot. In UFC he kinda dominate everybody in standing. I think he has the power to translate to heavyweight. … I’d love to welcome him to my camp.”

Sadly, there is no footage of Zhang and Pereira sparring. However, a training video did hit the internet of ‘Poatan’ facing a heavyweight boxer. While stationed in Australia, the UFC champion was exchanging bombs with the 6-foot-6-inch Demsey McKean:

Pereira wasn’t just sparring heavyweight boxers, while overseas, the champ-champ mixed it up with UFC heavyweight knockout artist, Tai Tuivasa, as well. Needless to say, the elite Brazilian striker held his own:

Alex Pereira’s Next Fight

MMA record: 11-2 (9 KOs), UFC wins: 8, Best win: Israel Adesanya

These days it’s good to be Alex Pereira. Though he doesn’t speak English, his personality along with his martial arts skills have made him a household name in fight sports – similar to the Anderson Silva effect many years ago. Unlike Silva though, at the height of his popularity, Pereira has more options on the table in terms of massive fight opportunities.

If the UFC and Pereira aligned, a boxing match could come to fruition. If the timing’s right, a fight against Jon Jones at heavyweight could open up. If Adesanya is ready to test the 205-pound waters again, an MMA trilogy would be massive. Or, Pereira can simply stay the course at light-heavyweight and clear out the division should he get past the well-rounded Magomed Ankalaev.

It’s good to be king.