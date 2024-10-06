Alex Pereira bounced back from a knockdown to secure a brutal stoppage victory over the bloodied Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 307 on Saturday night. However, perhaps his most savage act of the evening was the way he ripped into former foe Jamahal Hill at the post-fight press conference.

The light heavyweight title contest between Pereira and Rountree was celebrated by most observers as a gripping bout - thanks largely to the challenger clearly winning the first two rounds of the fight, before 'Poatan' roared back in emphatic fashion to win in the fourth round.

One man who apparently wasn't impressed by the action, though, was Hill - who Pereira defeated by first-round knockout at UFC 300 earlier this year. In the aftermath of the Brazilian's triumph against Rountree, video emerged on social media of 'Sweet Dreams' yawning in the crowd.

The feud between Pereira and Hill caught fire after the fight ended in controversial fashion - at least according to the American. The bout looked like it was about to be briefly stopped after Hill hit Pereira with a low blow. However, 'Poatan' waved off the official and prompty knocked his opponent out.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has finished his last four UFC opponents inside the scheduled distance.

Hill believes that the referee's actions cost him the fight, although not many support that claim. Pereira, instead, received plenty of praise for securing the finish. It would be his first victory of three that he has secured in 2024 - so far. The 37-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, but Hill's gesture on Saturday evening told a very different story.

Alex Pereira's professional MMA record (as of 06/10/2024) 14 Fights 12 wins 2 losses By KO 10 1 By submission 0 1 By decision 2 0

Jamahal Hill Pretends to Yawn After Alex Pereira's Latest UFC Win

'Sweet Dreams' views weren't shared by the rest of the crowd in Utah

Footage of Hill looking around the Delta Center smirking and sniggering after the fight quickly went viral. As a result, it was always likely that Pereira would be asked about Hill's disrespect at the post-fight press conference. When the question came, 'Poatan' was ready with a brilliant eight-word reply.

"Perhaps he just woke up from UFC 300"

If Hill was hoping to press his claims for a rematch with his viral stunt, it didn't work out as planned. Pereira's burial of his rival has also done big numbers on social media as fans enjoy the perfect manner in which Hill was shut down.

Another factor that doesn't bode well for Hill's chances of a rematch is his lack of activity in the Octagon. While Pereira has recorded two knockout victories since their UFC 300 main event, Hill has yet to compete in a single fight.

Despite expressing an interest in moving to either middleweight or heavyweight, Pereira intends to stay at light heavyweight for his next fight, but seemingly has no interest in facing Hill again. The fight isn't particularly marketable, either, given that the first bout ended within five minutes. Hill may have to accept that he'll never get his shot at redemption - no matter how much noise he makes on social media.