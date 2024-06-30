Highlights Alex Pereira showed his true colours with a classy gesture after knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

'Poatan' landed a sensational head kick early on in the second round which proved to be the beginning of the end for Prochazka.

The challenger appeared to be wobbling as he got back to his feet following the defeat.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira showed off his true colours with a classy gesture following his win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian retained his 205-pound belt with a stunning second-round head kick knockout win over Prochazka. Round one saw 'Poatan' on the front foot, while the challenger had his moments.

The end of the round saw Pereira attempt several low kicks before detonating a jaw-dropping left hook and dropping the Czech fighter badly.

While Prochazka looked like he wanted to tempt Pereira to the canvas, the bell sounded and the challenger was on wobbly legs as he went back to his corner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has fought only nine times in the UFC - and has already won titles at middleweight and light-heavyweight.

The challenger clearly didn't recover as, just seconds into the second round, Pereira landed a picture-perfect head kick - dropping Prochazka once again.

'Poatan' then proceeded to pour on some ground and pound before the referee waved off the fight just 13 seconds into the second round.

Pereira Checks Up on Prochazka After UFC 303 Main Event

The power of the head kick was brutal

As the challenger found his bearings after suffering a knockout, referee Herb Dean as well as a few UFC doctors helped Prochazka get back up to his feet.

However, that looked like it was the wrong move to make as the Czech was wobbling and appeared unable to stand for a prolonged period of time.

With Prochazka struggling to get back to his corner, footage shows Pereira heading over twice to the challenger to check in and make sure he's ok.

The Brazilian showed his true colours in the classy act as he appeared slightly concerned for his opponent following the brutal finish.

'Poatan' Teases Move Up to Heavyweight

The Brazilian could make even more history

While a lot of fighters will be looking to take some time away from the sport to rest after a huge win, Pereira is already plotting his next move - going up to heavyweight and becoming the first man to win a title in three different weight divisions.

Speaking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the fight, Pereira said: "I don't know what's next but I must thank everyone who helps me out here to put on these performances. I think heavyweight is in my future, we'll see if the UFC want it. I think the fans have a big say, if the fans want it then it will be inevitable. I never ask for anything, I think I'll take the bonus tonight."

Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, 'Poatan' has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Now, with a move up to heavyweight potentially on the horizon, it's fair to say that Pereira is arguably the biggest star the promotion has in McGregor's absence.

Despite teasing a move up to heavyweight, Pereira recently hinted at his next fight. The Brazilian is hoping to go toe-to-toe with top contender Magomed Ankalaev next. The Dagestani star has been on an absolute tear in the promotion since losing his promotional debut to Paul Craig in 2018.

Speaking to Stake.com, he said: "Magomed Ankalaev is a guy I would like to test myself against. A lot of people talk about that match up and say that he will submit me really quickly. I would like to shut a lot of those people up and show a lot of my ground game as well. It won't be an easy fight, but it will be a very interesting fight.’’