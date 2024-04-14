Highlights Alex Pereira retained his light heavyweight title in just four minutes at UFC 300, showcasing his dominance in the division.

Pereira's celebration post-victory has been dubbed as the 'coldest in UFC history,' leaving fans in awe of his triumph.

Max Holloway stole the show, however, with an impressive knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

UFC 300 was one of the most highly-anticipated cards in the history of the sport, with Dana White even dubbing it as the “greatest card in combat sports history” – and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The main event saw Alex Pereira retain his UFC light heavyweight championship against Jamahal Hill, taking just four minutes to prove who the best in this division truly is. After waving away the referee following an apparent low blow from Hill, who was making his return in pursuit of the belt he had to vacate due to an Achilles injury in 2023, Pereira seized on an opportunity and rained down a flurry of blows on his opponent before the referee waved away the contest.

Following the victory, Pereira produced a celebration that many have called on social media “the coldest celebration in UFC history,” with the Brazilian holding out his arms towards the knocked down Hill lying on the canvas.

What Alex Pereira Said After UFC 300

A move up to heavyweight could be in his plans

Speaking after the fight through an interpreter, he explained his approach to the fight, saying: “I was gauging the distance and timing. Everything went perfectly!”

He also insisted on a swift return to the Octagon, but this time as a heavyweight, and in his native country of Brazil on the 4th of May for UFC 301.

He added: “I want this fight. I’m not hurt, nothing happened. I don’t let this belt go to my head. I have to come here and win this belt every time to be champion.”

UFC 300 Results

Max Holloway stole the show with a huge knockout win

Elsewhere on the card, the co-main event saw Weili Zhang retain the women’s strawweight championship in her second defence of the title, beating Yan Xiaonan by decision. Max Holloway claimed the lightweight BMF belt against Justin Gaethje in what was arguably the fight and knockout of the night. After likely doing enough to seal the victory anyway, Holloway was perhaps mindful of the $300,000 prize for the best performance and gestured to Gaethje to settle things in the dying seconds. His opponent accepted and with one second left, Holloway landed a fierce right-hand effort which left Gaethje on the canvas.

After the clash, Holloway called out Islam Makhachev or Illia Topuria, saying: “I’m him guys, I’m him. El Matador [Topuria] he is running away from the bull and running for his life. Time to sign the contract. Spain, Hawaii, whatever. Even Islam. Islam is famous for defending against 45ers, right? I’m him and I’m right here! Any weight, I’m a gladiator.”

Arman Tsarukyan also beat Charles Oliveira by split-decision following an early scare in the first round, escaping a choke. The Armenian also appeared to throw a punch at a fan during his walkout before being dragged away by a security member, something that clearly didn’t affect him too much based on his victory.

Finally, rising star Bo Nickal dominated his fight against Cody Brundage and won by second round submission.