Highlights UFC fighters were left absolutely buzzing when Dana White announced the fight bonuses would be raised from $50k to $300k for UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, who is headlining the event vs Jamahal Hill, however, had a rather different reaction to his fellow fighters.

The Brazilian's response to the news has gone viral, with him rarely flinching at the news.

Alex Pereira's reaction to Dana White's promise of a $300k bonus during the pre-UFC 300 press conference had fans in tears of laughter as the Brazilian prepares to defend his UFC light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill this weekend.

UFC president White was convinced to multiply the normal $50k bonus for Performance and Fight of the Night by six to commemorate the sport's milestone event. Such was the occasion that all the participants scheduled to fight were all present to take questions on stage, and if the ensuing table banging and cheering for the $300k bonus was any indication, the news went down very well.

As White agreed to the large bonus raise with Hill and the other participants reacting in excitement, the current UFC light heavyweight titleholder sat stone-faced, staring straight ahead as if he hadn't heard the news or didn't seem to care.

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

The man nicknamed "Poatan" will finally face his predecessor for the belt in the cage after inheriting the vacant title at UFC 295 (November 2023). The 36-year-old delivered a second-round TKO victory over another former light heavyweight champion in Jiri Prochazka. An impressive addition to his glittering resume, highlighted by the middleweight championship he held back in 2022/23. A chance to properly decide the better champion against Hill is only a sweeter proposition with the potential for a bigger bonus payout, even if his expression implies that he doesn't care one bit.

Hill had relinquished his title due to a ruptured achilles tendon injury and will be fighting for the first time since said injury. He never got the chance to defend his belt, which he obtained by beating Glover Texeira at UFC 283. Now, he can make it two Brazilians defeated for the honour of champion, assuming that he comes out of the big fight as the victor.

UFC 300 Card Stacked With Huge Fights

Weili vs Xiaonan, Gaethje vs Holloway, Oliveira vs Tsarukyan also feature

The Pereira-Hill title fight is the jewel in an exciting set of battles to take place at the T-Mobile Arena, with other main card acts such as the UFC women's strawweight title fight between current champion Zhang Weili and Chinese compatriot Yan Xiaonan, Justin Gaethje's defence of his "BMF" title in a lightweight bout against ex-featherweight champion Max Holloway, and a lightweight eliminator title bout between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan.

Related Conor McGregor Reacts to UFC 300 Bonuses Being $300k Dana White announced at the UFC 300 press conference that the bonus will be raised from the traditional $50k to a staggering $300k.

Even the undercards have some exciting match-ups in store, with Prochazka fighting Aleksandar Rakic in the preliminary card's top spectacle. Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm faces double Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison, the latter making her debut in the UFC franchise. Ex-bantamweight champion Aljamian Sterling makes his lightweight debut with Calvin Kattar on the other side of the Octagon. Former women's strawweight champion Jessica Andrade also has a duel with Marina Rodriguez. And finally, Bobby Green will become the only fighter to have participated in each of UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 with a lightweight class fight versus Jim Miller.

Las Vegas is the stage of a historical date for the UFC. Title fights and former champions galore. Pereira vs Hill is a battle long in the making. The outcome is, as always, unexpected until the gong sounds for the last time. One thing is clear, someone is coming out of the night with one of the biggest bonus victories in the sport's recent memory.