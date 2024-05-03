Highlights A quick turnaround is likely for Alex Pereira after his dominant win at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill.

The likely next challenger for Pereira's UFC light heavyweight title, according to the man himself, is Jiri Prochazka.

Magomed Ankalaev, once expected for a title shot, is now waiting as Prochazka has seemingly overtaken him in line.

Alex Pereira made quick work and didn't take any damage in his UFC 300 main event bout against Jamahal Hill, which means that a quick turnaround for the Brazilian could be on the cards.

'Poatan' has now revealed who his likely next challenger for his UFC light heavyweight title will be, and it is not the name which people were expecting him to face next coming out of UFC 300.

Alex Pereira Reveals Likely Next Challenger for Light Heavyweight Title

Pereira has also revealed that he is hoping to return to action this summer

In a recent media scrum in Brazil ahead of UFC 301 this weekend, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira revealed that the likely next challenger for his light heavyweight title is Jiri Prochazka. Pereira and Prochazka have already fought before for the title at UFC 295, where 'Poatan' was victorious and managed to stop the Czech via TKO in round two to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Pereira also revealed during the media scrum that while a date for the rematch with Prochazka wasn't finalised, he was hoping for a return to the Octagon this summer.

Prochazka and Pereira both fought at UFC 300 and were both victorious. Prochazka against Aleksandar Rakic on the prelims and Pereira over former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event. Both fighters were victorious, but the pair's fights couldn't have really gone much differently. 'Poatan' made quick and easy work of Hill, knocking him out in just over three minutes, while Prochazka was involved in a back-and-forth war with Rakic despite the fight only lasting around eight minutes.

The rematch between Pereira and Prochazka is a fight which people, of course, would love to see again, as they are two warriors who always put on entertaining fights, but the latter wasn't the predicted next challenger for Pereira coming fresh out of UFC 300.

Magomed Ankalaev Continues to Wait for Title Shot

Ankalaev seemed to be next in line for a title shot but seems to have been overtaken by Jiri Prochazka

Coming out of UFC 300, it seemed fairly obvious that Magomed Ankalaev was going to be next in line for a shot at Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title, but that seems to have now changed. Ankalaev has been waiting for his second crack at the light heavyweight belt for quite a while now after an unfortunate string of luck in back-to-back fights.

Ankalaev fought to a draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 for the vacant light heavyweight title, which meant a new champion could not be crowned, and in his next fight following that, he illegally kneed Johnny Walker, resulting in a no-contest. Ankalaev went on to avenge the no-contest against Walker in January when he knocked him out in round two.

On the 14th of April, Ankalaev directed several posts on X to Pereira calling for a title shot and saying he'd knock the Brazilian out in the first round.