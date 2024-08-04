Highlights Mark Zuckerberg has struck up an unlikely friendship with UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

The CEO of Meta, or Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has struck up an unlikely friendship with UFC star Alex Pereira. And they have now released their 'unique' take on the Olympics.

Pereira and Zuckerberg linked up backstage at UFC 300, where Pereira was victorious over Jamahal Hill. The pair agreed that they would collaborate whenever Zuckerberg was fully recovered from having ACL surgery on his knee.

And, four months later, a video was released by Zuckerberg. This showed him going 'head-to-head' with Pereira in several Olympic events. And the result is absolutely hilarious!

Alex Pereira and Mark Zuckerberg's Amusing Take on the Olympics

The pair teamed up to release an amazing skit

If we closely look at the video, there are a variety of sports in which the pair compete against each other, starting from fencing to synchronized swimming. Pereira, known for his stone-cold looks and devastating power, participated equally in the skit. The 40-year-old Zuckerberg achieved what most fighters in the UFC couldn’t do, i.e. he managed to knock out the champion. He even displayed fantastic acting skills which forced Zuckerberg to get a red card in a soccer match.

It’s refreshing to see Alex Pereira show a completely different side to him. From knocking out people inside the Octagon to getting knocked out outside of it, ‘Poatan’ is doing everything to entertain the fans. While Zuckerberg is a massive UFC fan, being friends with several fighters, including a rival of Pereira's in Israel Adesanya, who he has trained with in the past, and attending numerous PPV events.

Pereira has taken up the role of a content creator quite seriously recently, as he keeps posting videos on YouTube and Instagram, while also collaborating with top personalities like Nina Marie Daniele. Similarly, his latest IG video showed him and Zuckerburg trying their hand at different Olympic sports, although fans were quick to accuse the Meta CEO of betraying Adesanya with this collaboration.

'Poatan' Enjoying Some Time Away From the Sport

It remains unknown as to who he'll fight next

Pereira is clearly enjoying his break after a busy first half of 2024. He headlined UFC 300 and went on to headline another short-notice showdown against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303. After multiple injuries and record-breaking PPV performances, the Brazilian decided to take some time off the octagon.

One man who probably isn't impressed with the antics of Pereira and Zuckerberg is Magomed Ankalaev, who has been repeatedly calling out Poatan since the will over Hill at UFC 300. Rizvan Magomedov, Ankalaev's manager, has claimed that the organisation has a different fight lined up, so his client may have to wait a little longer for that fight. It seems that Ankalaev's next contest will be at UFC 308 in October.

Magomedov said: "I think we should expect this fight somewhere in the beginning of 2025. This fight should definitely happen. I agree with you....Ankalaev should fight for nothing but the title. As far as I understand, the UFC organisation has slightly different plans for Alex Pereira,"

It remains to be seen whether Zuckerberg's services will be called upon whenever Pereira needs a sparring partner when he returns to the Octagon. But it is good to see a different side to the fighter.