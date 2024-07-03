Highlights Alex Pereira's KO of Jiri Prochazka looked incredible in 8k 'shared reality'.

Fans had some of the best views possible of the action at a screening in Los Angeles.

Organisers will also be showing UFC 304 and plan to screen NFL, college football, and Premier League in the future.

UFC fans in Los Angeles had the chance to experience Alex Periera's brutal knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 this past weekend in a whole new way thanks to some spectacular new technology. A special screening of the pay-per-view event - hosted by COSM - allowed fans to enjoy the show in 8K 'shared reality'.

The goal of the screening was to make spectators feel like they were watching from right inside the Octagon and viral footage showed that organisers nailed it. If you had only focused on the screen, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the footage was shot from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas itself, rather than hundreds of miles away in LA.

During the biggest moment of the night when Pereira destroyed Prochazka with a second-round head kick to retain his light heavyweight title, it genuinely looks as though the downed Czech fighter is about to come out of the screen. Very few tickets inside of the actual venue would have allowed the same kind of experience.

This is the closest thing possible to attending a UFC event in person

Put simply, this looks like the best UFC watch party imaginable and organisers are committed to making it seem like fans are in attendance at a major event with all the usual food and beverage options you'd typically find in an arena setting. There's even exclusive merchandise available.

The UFC themselves are fully behind the venture too, with executive producer Craig Borsari hailing the screenings as a game-changer for fans of MMA. "This is going to elevate the UFC live experience for our fans who watch beyond the arena," he declared.

For now, fans will need to make the journey to LA to experience one of these innovative screenings for themselves. Cosm have already announced they will be showing UFC 304 on the 27th of July in the same setting. That PPV event itself takes place in Manchester, England and will be headlined by a welterweight title clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Cosm's only current venue is stationed in LA between the Intuit Dome and SoFi Stadium - home of the Los Angeles Rams. However, there are plans to expand the venue to Dallas and then build out to more locations.

The company will also be expanding the range of sports that it shows, having recently struck a deal with the NBA. Separate agreements with ESPN, NBC Sports, and TNT Sports will also see Cosm branch out into showing NFL, college football and the Premier League in the future.

Given how good UFC 303 looked, the concept has huge potential. It could ultimately change the way that fans enjoy big games - and major fight nights - around the world.