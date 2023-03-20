Alex Scott made a joke about Gary Lineker as she introduced BBC Sport’s live coverage of Brighton & Hove Albion’s FA Cup quarter-final clash against Grimsby Town on Sunday.

Scott was asked to replace Lineker in the hot seat after the former Leicester striker withdrew from his presenting duties because of illness. The England hero was originally meant to be at the Amex Stadium for the sixth-round tie, but he could not fulfill his duties after suffering a “nasty cold.”

Lineker’s employers, the BBC, put out a statement explaining the situation regarding the former Tottenham striker and who would replace him.

It read: "Due to illness, we've got a line-up change for today's live FA Cup coverage of Brighton v Grimsby on BBC One.

"As viewers will have noticed yesterday, Gary Lineker was struggling with his voice and unfortunately it has deteriorated overnight. Alex Scott will be hosting instead."

Alex Scott's joke about Gary Lineker missing FA Cup coverage on Sunday

Scott could not help but make a joke at the expense of Lineker, which made the pundits she was working with laugh. She said, as per The Mirror: "Everyone in the house apart from Gary Lineker."

Brighton ran out 5-0 winners over League Two side Grimsby, who can be immensely proud of their efforts in the FA Cup this season.

Gary Lineker's return after controversy

Lineker was due to be working for the BBC on consecutive days after he presented the broadcaster’s live coverage of Manchester City’s 6-0 demolition of Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side trounced the Championship outfit and made it a very unhappy homecoming for City legend Vincent Kompany as a hat-trick from Erling Haaland and a goal apiece from Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer sealed The Citizen’s breath in the last four of the FA Cup.

However, those who were watching Lineker return to action following his comments on the government's bill on illegal migrants realised that his voice was not in good condition.

Lineker’s condition got worse overnight, and he took to Twitter to explain that he would not be working at the Amex Stadium as part of the BBC’s quarter-final coverage.

He tweeted: "I've been silenced.... literally, by a nasty cold so, annoyingly, won’t be working at @OfficialBHAFC this afternoon."