The Lionesses booked their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals after defeating Colombia 2-1.

Despite a strong start from England, it was Colombia who took the lead at Stadium Australia through Leicy Santos’s stunning effort in the 44th minute.

The Lionesses quickly equalised after Lauren Hemp bundled the ball into the back of the net, with the two sides level at half-time.

Alessia Russo made the difference in the second half, latching onto a through ball from Georgia Stanway and powering it into the back of the net.

The final whistle blew and England celebrated as they reached the semi-final stage at a third successive Women’s World Cup.

Alex Scott, who helped the Lionesses reach the final four at the Women’s World Cup in 2015, was among those watching back at home. The former Arsenal star was unable to give the match her full attention, however, as she was filming a live episode of Football Focus.

Scott struggled to contain her emotions as Hemp equalised for England, with her reaction now shared across social media.

Alex Scott 'loses her cool' as Lauren Hemp scores for England

Football Focus presenter Dion Dublin was talking about Arsenal player Declan Rice when Hemp scored England’s equaliser.

Scott turned to look at a screen out of shot, with her mouth dropping open as she turned back to her colleagues, who had also stopped to watch the match.

"Sorry I am getting carried away here, because right behind me, England have just equalised," Scott laughed.

"I had a sneaky little look and I've seen it roll to the keeper, and I've shut off and we scored," Dublin responded.

"I tell you, this is live TV for you," Scott continued. "I told you they had to keep me under control, I've already lost my cool."

Scott played for the Lionesses from 2004 to 2017, earning 140 caps. She played at three Women’s World Cup – 2007, 2011 and 2015 – and four European Championships.

Take a look at her brilliant reaction to England’s goal in the video below.

Women’s World Cup reaches semi-final stage

England will take on the Matildas in the semi-finals, with the match taking place on Wednesday (August 16) at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The co-hosts reached the final four after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against France, continuing their best ever performance at a Women’s World Cup.

The victor will come up against either Sweden or Spain in the final at the same venue on August 20.

All four of the remaining teams are on the hunt for their first ever Women’s World Cup title, with the four previous winners – Japan, Norway, Germany and the United States – all exiting the tournament earlier on.

Australia will have the backing of the home crowd, who have turned out in their droves to support the Matildas at stadiums, live sites and pubs across the country.